SetUserError

Ön tanımlı _LastError değişkenini ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error toplamına eşit olan değere ayarlar

void  SetUserError(
   ushort user_error,   // hata numarası
   );

Parametreler

user_error

[in] Hata bir kullanıcı tarafından ayarlanmış numara.

Dönüş değeri

Dönüş değeri yok.

Not

SetUserError(user_error) fonksiyonu ile bir hata ayarlandıktan sonra, GetLastError() fonksiyonu ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error toplamına eşit olan değere dönüş yapar

Örnek:

void OnStart()
  {
//--- hata numarası ayarla 65537=(ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST +1)
   SetUserError(1);
//--- son hata kodunu al
   Print("GetLastError = ",GetLastError());
/* 
   Result
   GetLastError = 65537
*/ 
  }