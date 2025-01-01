MQL5 ReferansıYaygın FonksiyonlarSetUserError
- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
SetUserError
Ön tanımlı _LastError değişkenini ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error toplamına eşit olan değere ayarlar
|
void SetUserError(
Parametreler
user_error
[in] Hata bir kullanıcı tarafından ayarlanmış numara.
Dönüş değeri
Dönüş değeri yok.
Not
SetUserError(user_error) fonksiyonu ile bir hata ayarlandıktan sonra, GetLastError() fonksiyonu ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error toplamına eşit olan değere dönüş yapar
Örnek:
|
void OnStart()