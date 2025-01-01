- Alert
GetTickCount
La función GetTickCount() devuelve la cantidad de milisegundos pasados desde el momento de arranque del sistema.
|
uint GetTickCount();
Valor devuelto
Valor del tipo uint.
Nota
El contador está limitado por el poder resolutivo del temporizador de sistema. El tiempo se almacena como un entero sin signo, por eso se sobrellena cada 49.7 días con el funcionamiento interrumpido del ordenador.
Ejemplo:
|
#define MAX_SIZE 40
