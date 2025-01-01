DocumentaciónSecciones
La función GetTickCount() devuelve la cantidad de milisegundos pasados desde el momento de arranque del sistema.

uint  GetTickCount();

Valor devuelto

Valor del tipo uint.

Nota

El contador está limitado por el poder resolutivo del temporizador de sistema. El tiempo se almacena como un entero sin signo, por eso se sobrellena cada 49.7 días con el funcionamiento interrumpido del ordenador.

Ejemplo:

#define MAX_SIZE 40
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| un script para medir el tiempo de calculaciones de 40 números de Fibonacci        
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- recordemos el valor inicial
   uint start=GetTickCount();
//--- variable para obtener el siguiente número de la serie de Fibonacci
   long fib=0;
//--- ciclo en el que se calcula la cantidad especificada de los números de la serie de Fibonacci
   for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) fib=TestFibo(i);
//--- obtenemos el tiempo tardado en millisegundos
   uint time=GetTickCount()-start;
//--- mostramos el mensaje en el diario "Asesores Expertos"
   PrintFormat("El cálculo de %d primeros números de Fibonacci ha requerido %d ms",MAX_SIZE,time);
//--- el trabajo del script está finalizado
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| La función para obtener el número de Fibonacci según su número ordinal    
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
long TestFibo(long n)
  {
//--- el primer miembro de la serie de Fibonacci
   if(n<2) return(1);
//--- todos los demás miembros se calculan según la fórmula que viene a continuación
   return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));
  }

Véase también

