GetTickCount
La funzione GetTickCount() restituisce il numero di millisecondi trascorsi dall'inizio l'avvio del sistema.
uint GetTickCount();
Valore restituito
Valore di tipo uint.
Nota
Il contatore è limitato dalle restrizioni del timer di sistema. L'orario viene memorizzato come numero intero senza segno, così viene sovrariempito ogni 49,7 giorni se il computer lavora ininterrottamente.
Esempio:
#define MAX_SIZE 40
