La funzione GetTickCount() restituisce il numero di millisecondi trascorsi dall'inizio l'avvio del sistema.

uint  GetTickCount();

Valore restituito

Valore di tipo uint.

Nota

Il contatore è limitato dalle restrizioni del timer di sistema. L'orario viene memorizzato come numero intero senza segno, così viene sovrariempito ogni 49,7 giorni se il computer lavora ininterrottamente.

Esempio:

#define MAX_SIZE 40
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script per misurare il tempo di calcolo di 40 numeri di Fibonacci              |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
voidOnStart()
  {
//--- Ricordate il valore iniziale
   uint start=GetTickCount();
//--- Una variabile per ottenere il numero successivo della serie di Fibonacci
   long fib=0;
//--- In loop calcola la quantità specificata di numeri dalla serie di Fibonacci
   for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) fib=TestFibo(i);
//--- Prende il tempo trascorso in millisecondi
   uint time=GetTickCount()-start;
//--- Manda in output un messaggio al journal Experts
   PrintFormat("Calcola i primi %d numeri di Fibonacci prendendo %d millisecondo",MAX_SIZE,time);
//--- Script completato
   return;
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione per ottenere il numero di Fibonacci per il suo numero di serie        |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
long TestFibo(long n)
  {
//--- Il primo membro della serie di Fibonacci
   if(n<2) return(1);
//--- Tutti gli altri membri vengono calcolati con la seguente formula
   return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));
  }

Vedi anche

