#define MAX_SIZE 40

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script per misurare il tempo di calcolo di 40 numeri di Fibonacci |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

voidOnStart()

{

//--- Ricordate il valore iniziale

uint start=GetTickCount();

//--- Una variabile per ottenere il numero successivo della serie di Fibonacci

long fib=0;

//--- In loop calcola la quantità specificata di numeri dalla serie di Fibonacci

for(int i=0;i<MAX_SIZE;i++) fib=TestFibo(i);

//--- Prende il tempo trascorso in millisecondi

uint time=GetTickCount()-start;

//--- Manda in output un messaggio al journal Experts

PrintFormat("Calcola i primi %d numeri di Fibonacci prendendo %d millisecondo",MAX_SIZE,time);

//--- Script completato

return;

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Funzione per ottenere il numero di Fibonacci per il suo numero di serie |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

long TestFibo(long n)

{

//--- Il primo membro della serie di Fibonacci

if(n<2) return(1);

//--- Tutti gli altri membri vengono calcolati con la seguente formula

return(TestFibo(n-2)+TestFibo(n-1));

}