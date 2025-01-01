- Alert
GetTickCount
GetTickCount() 関数はシステムが起動してからの経過時間をミリ秒数で返します。
|
uint GetTickCount();
戻り値
uint 型の値
注意事項
カウンタは、システムタイマの制約によって制限されます。時間は符号なし整数として格納されるので、コンピュータが途切れることなく動作した場合 49.7日 ごとに溢れます。
例:
|
#define MAX_SIZE 40
参照
日付と時刻, EventSetMillisecondTimer, GetTickCount64, GetMicrosecondCount