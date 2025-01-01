- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
CheckPointer
La funzione restituisce il tipo dell'oggetto pointer.
ENUM_POINTER_TYPE CheckPointer(
Parametri
anyobject
[in] Object pointer.
Return value
Restituisce un valore dall'enumerazione ENUM_POINTER_TYPE.
Nota
Un tentativo di chiamare un puntatore scorretto risulta nella terminazione critica del programma. Ecco perché è necessario chiamare la funzione CheckPointer prima di usare un puntatore. Un puntatore può essere errato nei seguenti casi:
Questa funzione può essere utilizzata per verificare la validità del puntatore. Un valore non-zero garantisce che il puntatore può essere utilizzato per l'accesso.
Per convalidare rapidamente il puntatore, puoi anche utilizzare l'operatore "!" (esempio) che lo verifica tramite una chiamata implicita della funzione CheckPointer.
Esempio:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
