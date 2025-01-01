//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina la lista eliminando i suoi elementi |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMyList::Destroy()

{

//--- servizio puntatore per lavorare nel loop

CItem* item;

//--- passa attraverso il loop e tenta di eliminare i puntatori dinamici

while(CheckPointer(m_items)!=POINTER_INVALID)

{

item=m_items;

m_items=m_items.Next();

if(CheckPointer(item)==POINTER_DYNAMIC)

{

Print("Oggetto dinamico ",item.Identifier()," to be deleted");

delete (item);

}

else Print("L' oggetto non-dinamico ",item.Identifier()," non può essere eliminato");

}

//---

}