ChartIndicatorAdd

用指定处理程序在指定图表窗口填加指标。Indicator and chart should be generated on the same symbol and time frame.

bool ChartIndicatorAdd(

long chart_id,

int sub_window

int indicator_handle

);

参量

chart_id

[in] 图表 ID. 0 意味着当前图表。

sub_window

[in] 图表子窗口数。0代表图表主窗口。 若要在新窗口添加指标，参数必须比现有最近窗口的标引大一，例如等于CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL。如果参数值大于CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL，新窗口将不会创建，指标也不会添加。

indicator_handle

[in] 指标处理程序。

返回值

若成功函数返回true，否则返回false。若要获得额外错误信息，需要调用GetLastError()函数。Error 4114 means that a chart and an added indicator differ by their symbol or time frame.

注意

如果应该在独立子窗口绘制的指标（例如，内置iMACD或指定#property indicator_separate_window属性的自定义指标被应用到图表主窗口，那么虽然它仍然显示在指标列表，却还是可能看不见。这意味着指标比例不同于价格图表比例，应用的指标值不适用于价格图表的显示范围。这种情况下，GetLastError()返回0代码表示没有错误。这种“不可见”的指标值可以在数据窗口看见并且从其他MQL5应用程序接收。

另见

ChartIndicatorDelete(), ChartIndicatorName(), ChartIndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate()