- ChartApplyTemplate
- ChartSaveTemplate
- ChartWindowFind
- ChartTimePriceToXY
- ChartXYToTimePrice
- ChartOpen
- ChartFirst
- ChartNext
- ChartClose
- ChartSymbol
- ChartPeriod
- ChartRedraw
- ChartSetDouble
- ChartSetInteger
- ChartSetString
- ChartGetDouble
- ChartGetInteger
- ChartGetString
- ChartNavigate
- ChartID
- ChartIndicatorAdd
- ChartIndicatorDelete
- ChartIndicatorGet
- ChartIndicatorName
- ChartIndicatorsTotal
- ChartWindowOnDropped
- ChartPriceOnDropped
- ChartTimeOnDropped
- ChartXOnDropped
- ChartYOnDropped
- ChartSetSymbolPeriod
- ChartScreenShot
ChartIndicatorAdd
用指定处理程序在指定图表窗口填加指标。Indicator and chart should be generated on the same symbol and time frame.
bool ChartIndicatorAdd(
参量
chart_id
[in] 图表 ID. 0 意味着当前图表。
sub_window
[in] 图表子窗口数。0代表图表主窗口。 若要在新窗口添加指标，参数必须比现有最近窗口的标引大一，例如等于CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL。如果参数值大于CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL，新窗口将不会创建，指标也不会添加。
indicator_handle
[in] 指标处理程序。
返回值
若成功函数返回true，否则返回false。若要获得额外错误信息，需要调用GetLastError()函数。Error 4114 means that a chart and an added indicator differ by their symbol or time frame.
注意
如果应该在独立子窗口绘制的指标（例如，内置iMACD或指定#property indicator_separate_window属性的自定义指标被应用到图表主窗口，那么虽然它仍然显示在指标列表，却还是可能看不见。这意味着指标比例不同于价格图表比例，应用的指标值不适用于价格图表的显示范围。这种情况下，GetLastError()返回0代码表示没有错误。这种“不可见”的指标值可以在数据窗口看见并且从其他MQL5应用程序接收。
另见
ChartIndicatorDelete(), ChartIndicatorName(), ChartIndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate()