//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 获得当前图表的句柄

long handle=ChartID();

string comm="";

if(handle>0) // 如果成功，另外设置图表

{

//--- 禁止自动滚动

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- 设置从右图表边界转移

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- 绘制蜡烛图

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//--- 设置跳动量的显示模式

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);



//--- 在Comment()准备输出文本

comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";

//--- 显示注释

Comment(comm);

//--- 滚动10柱到历史记录开始的右侧

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);

//--- 设置图表上第一柱显示的数量（类似时间帧的编号）

long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

//--- 添加换行符

comm=comm+"\r

";

//--- 添加到注释

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

//--- 显示注释

Comment(comm);

//--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动

Sleep(5000);



//--- 添加到注释文本

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- 滚动10柱到右图表边界的左侧

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);

//--- 获得图表上第一注显示的数量（类似时间帧的编号）

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动

Sleep(5000);



//--- 图表滚动的新模块

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";

Comment(comm);

//--- 滚动300柱到历史记录开始的右侧

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

//--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动

Sleep(5000);



//--- 图表滚动的新模块

comm=comm+"\r

"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";

Comment(comm);

//--- 滚动300柱到右图表边界的左侧

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);

first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);

comm=comm+"\r

";

comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r

";

Comment(comm);

}

}