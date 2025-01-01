文档部分
通过指定的关系柱完成指定图表到图表中的指定位置的转换。

bool  ChartNavigate(
   long                  chart_id,     // 图表 ID
   ENUM_CHART_POSITION   position,     // 位置
   int                   shift=0       // 移动值
   );

参量

chart_id

[in]  图表 ID. 0 意味着当前图表。

position

[in]  完成转换的图表位置。可以是ENUM_CHART_POSITION值中的一个。

shift=0

[in]  转换图表的柱数。正值意味着向右移动（图表末端），负值意味着左移（到图表起点）。0值用来控制图表的起止。

返回值

若成功，返回true，否则返回false。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 获得当前图表的句柄
   long handle=ChartID();
   string comm="";
   if(handle>0) // 如果成功，另外设置图表
     {
      //--- 禁止自动滚动
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
      //--- 设置从右图表边界转移
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
      //--- 绘制蜡烛图
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
      //--- 设置跳动量的显示模式
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);
 
      //--- 在Comment()准备输出文本 
      comm="Scroll 10 bars to the right of the history start";
      //--- 显示注释
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 滚动10柱到历史记录开始的右侧
      ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,10);
      //--- 设置图表上第一柱显示的数量（类似时间帧的编号）
      long first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
      //--- 添加换行符
      comm=comm+"\r\n";
      //--- 添加到注释
      comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
      //--- 显示注释
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动
      Sleep(5000);
 
      //--- 添加到注释文本
      comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 10 bars to the left of the right chart border";
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 滚动10柱到右图表边界的左侧
      ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-10);
      //--- 获得图表上第一注显示的数量（类似时间帧的编号）
      first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
      comm=comm+"\r\n";
      comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动
      Sleep(5000);
 
      //--- 图表滚动的新模块
      comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the right of the history start";
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 滚动300柱到历史记录开始的右侧
      ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_BEGIN,300);
      first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
      comm=comm+"\r\n";
      comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 等待5秒查看图表如何移动
      Sleep(5000);
 
      //--- 图表滚动的新模块
      comm=comm+"\r\n"+"Scroll 300 bars to the left of the right chart border";
      Comment(comm);
      //--- 滚动300柱到右图表边界的左侧
      ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_END,-300);
      first_bar=ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
      comm=comm+"\r\n";
      comm=comm+"The first bar on the chart is number "+IntegerToString(first_bar)+"\r\n";
      Comment(comm);
     }
  }