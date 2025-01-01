#property description "Expert Advisor demonstrating the work with ChartIndicatorAdd() function."

#property description "After launching on the chart (and receiving the error in Journal), open"

#property description "the Expert Advisor's properties and specify correct <symbol> and <period> parameters."

#property description "MACD indicator will be added on the chart."



//--- 入力パラメータ

input string symbol="AUDUSD"; // 銘柄名

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_M12; // 時間軸

input int fast_ema_period=12; // MACDが高速期間

input int slow_ema_period=26; // MACDが低速期間

input int signal_period=9; // シグナル期間

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE apr=PRICE_CLOSE; // MACD計算に使用する値の型



int indicator_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパート初期化に使用される関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//---

indicator_handle=iMACD(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,apr);

//--- チャートに指標を追加しようとする

if(!AddIndicator())

{

//--- AddIndicator() 関数が、チャートに指標を追加することを拒否した

int answer=MessageBox("Do you want to add MACD on the chart anyway?",

"Incorrect symbol and/or time frame for adding the indicator",

MB_YESNO // 「はい（Y）」 と 「いいえ（N）」 ボタンが表示される

);

//--- ユーザが ChartIndicatorAdd() の不正な使用方法を主張する場合

if(answer==IDYES)

{

//--- まず、操作ログにこのことを記載する

PrintFormat("Attention! %s: Trying to add MACD(%s/%s) indicator on %s/%s chart. Receiving error 4114",

__FUNCTION__,symbol,EnumToString(period),_Symbol,EnumToString(_Period));

//--- 新たなサブウィンドウの数を受け取り指標を追加しようとする

int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

//--- 試んでエラーを発生する

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle))

PrintFormat("Failed to add MACD indicator on %d chart window. Error code %d",

subwindow,GetLastError());

}

}

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| エキスパートティック関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

// エキスパートアドバイザーは何もしない

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| チェックしてチャートに指標を追加する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool AddIndicator()

{

//--- 表示メッセージ

string message;

//--- 指標シンボルとチャートシンボルが一致するかどうかを確認する

if(symbol!=_Symbol)

{

message="Displaying the use of Demo_ChartIndicatorAdd() function:";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Unable to add the indicator calculated on another symbol on the chart.";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Specify the chart symbol in Expert Advisor's property - "+_Symbol+".";

Alert(message);

//--- 早期の終了。指標はチャート上に追加されない

return false;

}

//---指標とチャートの時間軸が一致しているかどうかを確認する

if(period!=_Period)

{

message="Unable to add the indicator calculated on another time frame on the chart.";

message=message+"\r

";

message=message+"Specify the chart time frame in Expert Advisor properties - "+EnumToString(_Period)+".";

Alert(message);

//--- 早期の終了。指標はチャート上に追加されない

return false;

}

//--- 全てのチェックが完了し、シンボルと指標時間軸はチャートに一致する

if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print(__FUNCTION__," Creating MACD indicator");

indicator_handle=iMACD(symbol,period,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,apr);

if(indicator_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("Failed to create MACD indicator. Error code ",GetLastError());

}

}

//--- エラーコードをリセットする

ResetLastError();

//--- 指標をチャートに適用する

Print(__FUNCTION__," Adding MACD indicator on the chart");

Print("MACD is generated on ",symbol,"/",EnumToString(period));

//--- MACD指標が付加された新たなサブウィンドウの番号を受け取る

int subwindow=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);

PrintFormat("Adding MACD indicator on %d chart window",subwindow);

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow,indicator_handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to add MACD indicator on %d chart window. Error code %d",

subwindow,GetLastError());

}

//--- 指標が正常に追加された

return(true);

}