ChartClose

关闭指定图表。

bool  ChartClose(
   long  chart_id=0      // 图表 ID
   );

参量

chart_id=0

[in]  图表 ID. 0 意味着当前图表。

返回值

若成功，返回true，否则false。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 打开一个与当前图表具有相同交易品种和周期的新图表
   long chart_id=ChartOpen(_Symbol_Period);
   if(chart_id==0)
     {
      Print("ChartOpen() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- 在日志中打印打开图表的参数
   PrintFormat("A new chart of the %s symbol has been opened with a period of %s and ChartID %I64u",
               _SymbolStringSubstr(EnumToString(_Period), 7), chart_id);
 
//--- 等待三秒再关闭新打开的图表
   PrintFormat("Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID %I64d ..."chart_id);
   Sleep(3000);
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ChartClose(chart_id))
     {
      Print("ChartClose() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- 在日志中打印成功关闭图表的消息
   PrintFormat("The chart with ID %I64d was successfully closed"chart_id);
   /*
   结果：
   A new chart of the GBPUSD symbol has been opened with a period of M1 and ChartID 133346697706632016
   Waiting 3 seconds before closing a newly opened chart with ID 133346697706632016 ...
   The chart with ID 133346697706632016 was successfully closed
   */
  }