//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Test_ChartSaveTemplate.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 输入参数

input string symbol="GBPUSD"; // 新图表的交易品种

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_H3; // 新图表的时间帧

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 首先附加指标到图表

int handle;

//--- 准备使用指标

if(!PrepareZigzag(NULL,0,handle)) return; // 失败，所以退出

//--- 附加指标到当前图表，但是在独立窗口。

if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,1,handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to attach to chart %s/%s an indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",

_Symbol,

EnumToString(_Period),

handle,

GetLastError());

//--- 终止程序操作

return;

}

//--- 刷新图表看指标

ChartRedraw();

//--- 找出最近两个Z字形断裂

double two_values[];

datetime two_times[];

if(!GetLastTwoFractures(two_values,two_times,handle))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to find two last fractures in the Zigzag!");

//--- 终止程序操作

return;

}

//--- 现在附加标准偏差通道

string channel="StdDeviation Channel";

if(!ObjectCreate(0,channel,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,0,two_times[1],0))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create object %s. Error code %d",

EnumToString(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL),GetLastError());

return;

}

else

{

//--- 通道已经创建，定义第二点

ObjectSetInteger(0,channel,OBJPROP_TIME,1,two_times[0]);

//--- 为通道设置提示工具文本

ObjectSetString(0,channel,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"Demo from MQL5 Help");

//--- 刷新图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 在模板中保存结果

ChartSaveTemplate(0,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");

//--- 打开新图表并应用保存的模板

long new_chart=ChartOpen(symbol,period);

//--- 启用图形对象的工具提示

ChartSetInteger(new_chart,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,true);

if(new_chart!=0)

{

//--- 将保存的模板应用到图表

ChartApplyTemplate(new_chart,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");

}

Sleep(10000);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建Z字形句柄并确保其数据准备就绪 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool PrepareZigzag(string sym,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int &h)

{

ResetLastError();

//--- Z字形指标必须位于terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Examples

h=iCustom(sym,tf,"Examples\\Zigzag");

if(h==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create the handle of the Zigzag indicator. Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- 创建指标句柄时，它需要时间计算价值

int k=0; // 等候指标计算的尝试数量

//--- 等候循环计算，如果计算还未做好准备，暂停50毫秒

while(BarsCalculated(h)<=0)

{

k++;

//--- 显示尝试的数量

PrintFormat("%s: k=%d",__FUNCTION__,k);

//--- 等候50毫秒，直至指标被计算

Sleep(50);

//--- 如果尝试超过100次，那么有些事情就是错误的

if(k>100)

{

//--- 报告问题

PrintFormat("Failed to calculate the indicator for %d attempts!");

//--- 终止程序操作

return false;

}

}

//--- 一切做好准备，指标被创建，价值被计算

return true;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 搜索最近的2个Z字形断裂，置于数组 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetLastTwoFractures(double &get_values[],datetime &get_times[],int handle)

{

double values[]; // Z字形价值的数组

datetime times[]; // 获得时间的数组

int size=100; // 数组大小

ResetLastError();

//--- 复制指标最近的100值

int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,size,values);

//--- 检查复制值的数量

if(copied<100)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values of the indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,size,handle,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- 按照时间序列定义访问数组的顺序

ArraySetAsSeries(values,true);

//--- 在这里写下断裂处的柱形数量

int positions[];

//--- 设置数组大小

ArrayResize(get_values,3); ArrayResize(get_times,3); ArrayResize(positions,3);

//--- 计数器

int i=0,k=0;

//--- 开始搜索断裂处

while(i<100)

{

double v=values[i];

//--- 我们对空值不感兴趣W

if(v!=0.0)

{

//--- 记住柱形数

positions[k]=i;

//--- 记住断裂上的Z字形值

get_values[k]=values[i];

PrintFormat("%s: Zigzag[%d]=%G",__FUNCTION__,i,values[i]);

//--- 增加计数器

k++;

//--- 如果找到两个断裂，中断循环

if(k>2) break;

}

i++;

}

//--- 按照时间序列定义访问数组的顺序

ArraySetAsSeries(times,true); ArraySetAsSeries(get_times,true);

if(CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,size,times)<=0)

{

PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values from CopyTime(). Error code %d",

__FUNCTION__,size,GetLastError());

return false;

}

//--- 打开柱形图的开盘时间，在这上面出现最近的2个断裂

get_times[0]=times[positions[1]];// 倒数第二个值将被写成第一个断裂

get_times[1]=times[positions[2]];// 倒数第三个值将是第二个断裂

PrintFormat("%s: first=%s, second=%s",__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(get_times[1]),TimeToString(get_times[0]));

//--- 成功

return true;

}