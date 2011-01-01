文档部分
MQL5参考图表操作ChartSaveTemplate 

ChartSaveTemplate

以指定名称在模板中保存当前图表设置。

bool  ChartSaveTemplate(
   long          chart_id,     // 图表 ID
   const string  filename      // 保存模板的文件名
   );

参数

chart_id

[in]  图表 ID。 0 意味着当前图表。

filename

[in]  保存模板的文件名。".tpl" 扩展名将自动加入文件名；无需指定。模板被保存在terminal_directory\Profiles\Templates\ 并且可以用于程序端的手动应用程序。如果同名模板已经存在，该文件的内容将被覆盖。

返回值

如果成功，函数返回true，否则返回false。若要获得有关错误的信息， 请调用 GetLastError() 函数。

注意

使用模板时，您可以保存所有应用指标和图形对象的图表设置，然后将其应用到另一个图表。

例如：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       Test_ChartSaveTemplate.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 输入参数
input string               symbol="GBPUSD";  // 新图表的交易品种
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period=PERIOD_H3// 新图表的时间帧
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 首先附加指标到图表
   int handle;
//--- 准备使用指标
   if(!PrepareZigzag(NULL,0,handle)) return// 失败，所以退出
//--- 附加指标到当前图表，但是在独立窗口。
   if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,1,handle))
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to attach to chart %s/%s an indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",
                  _Symbol,
                  EnumToString(_Period),
                  handle,
                  GetLastError());
      //--- 终止程序操作
      return;
     }
//--- 刷新图表看指标
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 找出最近两个Z字形断裂
   double two_values[];
   datetime two_times[];
   if(!GetLastTwoFractures(two_values,two_times,handle))
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to find two last fractures in the Zigzag!");
      //--- 终止程序操作
      return;
     }
//--- 现在附加标准偏差通道
   string channel="StdDeviation Channel";
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,channel,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,0,two_times[1],0))
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to create object %s. Error code %d",
                  EnumToString(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL),GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 通道已经创建，定义第二点
      ObjectSetInteger(0,channel,OBJPROP_TIME,1,two_times[0]);
      //--- 为通道设置提示工具文本
      ObjectSetString(0,channel,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"Demo from MQL5 Help");
      //--- 刷新图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 在模板中保存结果
   ChartSaveTemplate(0,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");
//--- 打开新图表并应用保存的模板
   long new_chart=ChartOpen(symbol,period);
   //--- 启用图形对象的工具提示
   ChartSetInteger(new_chart,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,true);
   if(new_chart!=0)
     {
      //--- 将保存的模板应用到图表
      ChartApplyTemplate(new_chart,"StdDevChannelOnZigzag");
     }
   Sleep(10000);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建Z字形句柄并确保其数据准备就绪                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool PrepareZigzag(string sym,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,int &h)
  {
   ResetLastError();
//--- Z字形指标必须位于terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Examples
   h=iCustom(sym,tf,"Examples\\Zigzag");
   if(h==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create the handle of the Zigzag indicator. Error code %d",
                  __FUNCTION__,GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
//--- 创建指标句柄时，它需要时间计算价值
   int k=0; // 等候指标计算的尝试数量
//--- 等候循环计算，如果计算还未做好准备，暂停50毫秒
   while(BarsCalculated(h)<=0)
     {
      k++;
      //--- 显示尝试的数量
      PrintFormat("%s: k=%d",__FUNCTION__,k);
      //--- 等候50毫秒，直至指标被计算
      Sleep(50);
      //--- 如果尝试超过100次，那么有些事情就是错误的
      if(k>100)
        {
         //--- 报告问题
         PrintFormat("Failed to calculate the indicator for %d attempts!");
         //--- 终止程序操作
         return false;
        }
     }
//--- 一切做好准备，指标被创建，价值被计算
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 搜索最近的2个Z字形断裂，置于数组                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetLastTwoFractures(double &get_values[],datetime &get_times[],int handle)
  {
   double values[];         // Z字形价值的数组
   datetime times[];        // 获得时间的数组
   int size=100;            // 数组大小
   ResetLastError();
//--- 复制指标最近的100值
   int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,size,values);
//--- 检查复制值的数量
   if(copied<100)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values of the indicator with the handle=%d. Error code %d",
                  __FUNCTION__,size,handle,GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
//--- 按照时间序列定义访问数组的顺序
   ArraySetAsSeries(values,true);
//--- 在这里写下断裂处的柱形数量
   int positions[];
//--- 设置数组大小
   ArrayResize(get_values,3); ArrayResize(get_times,3); ArrayResize(positions,3);
//--- 计数器
   int i=0,k=0;
//--- 开始搜索断裂处
   while(i<100)
     {
      double v=values[i];
      //--- 我们对空值不感兴趣W
      if(v!=0.0)
        {
         //--- 记住柱形数
         positions[k]=i;
         //--- 记住断裂上的Z字形值
         get_values[k]=values[i];
         PrintFormat("%s: Zigzag[%d]=%G",__FUNCTION__,i,values[i]);
         //--- 增加计数器
         k++;
         //--- 如果找到两个断裂，中断循环
         if(k>2) break;
        }
      i++;
     }
//--- 按照时间序列定义访问数组的顺序
   ArraySetAsSeries(times,true);   ArraySetAsSeries(get_times,true);
   if(CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,size,times)<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Failed to copy %d values from CopyTime(). Error code %d",
                  __FUNCTION__,size,GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
//--- 打开柱形图的开盘时间，在这上面出现最近的2个断裂
   get_times[0]=times[positions[1]];// 倒数第二个值将被写成第一个断裂
   get_times[1]=times[positions[2]];// 倒数第三个值将是第二个断裂
   PrintFormat("%s: first=%s,  second=%s",__FUNCTION__,TimeToString(get_times[1]),TimeToString(get_times[0]));
//--- 成功
   return true;
  }

另见

ChartApplyTemplate()资源