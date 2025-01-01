#property description "The Expert Advisor demonstrates how to create a series of screenshots of the current"

#property description "chart using the ChartScreenShot() function. For convenience, the file name is"

#property description "shown on the chart. The height and width of images is defined through macros."



#define WIDTH 800 // 图像宽度，调用ChartScreenShot()

#define HEIGHT 600 // 图像高度，调用ChartScreenShot()



//--- 输入参数

input int pictures=5; // 序列中的图像数量

int mode=-1; // -1 表示移到图表右边界，1 - 移到左边

int bars_shift=300;// 使用ChartNavigate()滚动图表时的柱形数量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 禁止图表自动滚动

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- 设置图表右边界转移

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- 显示蜡烛图图表

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//---

Print("Preparation of the Expert Advisor is completed");

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 专家订单号函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//---



}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent 函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam)

{

//--- 显示函数名称，调用时间和事件标识符

Print(__FUNCTION__,TimeCurrent()," id=",id," mode=",mode);

//--- 处理 CHARTEVENT_CLICK 事件 ("鼠标点击图表")

if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)

{

//--- 从图表边界初始移动

int pos=0;

//--- 左侧图表边界操作

if(mode>0)

{

//--- 滚动图表至左侧边界

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_BEGIN,pos);

for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)

{

//--- 准备在图表上显示的文本和文件名

string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_BEGIN"+string(pos)+".gif";

//--- 在图表上显示名称作为注释

Comment(name);

//--- 在terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\文件中保存图表截图

if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_LEFT))

Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);

//---

pos+=bars_shift;

//--- 给予用户时间查看新的图表部分

Sleep(3000);

//--- 从当前位置bars_shift柱滚动图表到右侧

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,bars_shift);

}

//--- 改变模式到相反方向

mode*=-1;

}

else // 图表右侧边界的操作

{

//--- 滚动图表至右侧边界

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_END,pos);

for(int i=0;i<pictures;i++)

{

//--- 准备在图表上显示的文本和文件名

string name="ChartScreenShot"+"CHART_END"+string(pos)+".gif";

//--- 在图表上显示名称作为注释

Comment(name);

//--- 在terminal_directory\MQL5\Files\文件中保存图表截图

if(ChartScreenShot(0,name,WIDTH,HEIGHT,ALIGN_RIGHT))

Print("We've saved the screenshot ",name);

//---

pos+=bars_shift;

//--- 给予用户时间查看新的图表部分

Sleep(3000);

//--- 从当前位置bars_shift柱滚动图表到右侧

ChartNavigate(0,CHART_CURRENT_POS,-bars_shift);

}

//--- 改变模式到相反方向

mode*=-1;

}

} // CHARTEVENT_CLICK 事件处理结束

//--- OnChartEvent()句柄末端

}