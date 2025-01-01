文档部分
MQL5参考图表操作ChartID 

ChartID

返回当前图表ID。

long  ChartID();

返回值

长整型 值。

示例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 用于图表ID的变量
   long curr_chart=ChartFirst();
   int i=0;
   //--- 在日志中打印第一个图表的数据
   PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
   
//--- 直到达到打开图表的限制(CHARTS_MAX)
   while(!IsStopped() && i < CHARTS_MAX)
     {
      //--- 递增图表计数器
      i++;
      //--- 基于前一个ID取得下一个图表的ID
      curr_chart=ChartNext(curr_chart);
      
      //--- 如果到达图表列表末尾就终止循环
      if(curr_chart<0)
         break;
         
      //--- 在日志中打印下一个图表的数据
      PrintFormat("Chart[%d] ID: %I64d,  symbol: %s"icurr_chartChartSymbol(curr_chart));
     }
   /*
  结果：
   Chart[0ID133246248352168440,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[1ID133346697706632015,  symbolUSDJPY
   Chart[2ID133246248352168439,  symbolGBPUSD
   Chart[3ID133346697706632009,  symbolRU000A103661
   Chart[4ID133346697706632010,  symbolAEM4
   Chart[5ID133346697706632011,  symbolAA.SPB
   Chart[6ID133346697706632012,  symbolALLFUTMIX
   Chart[7ID133346697706632013,  symbolEURUSD
   Chart[8ID133346697706632014,  symbolSBER
   */
  }