ChartPriceOnDropped 

ChartPriceOnDropped

返回图表点一致的EA交易或者脚本下跌到的价格坐标。

double  ChartPriceOnDropped();

返回值

双精度

示例：

   double p=ChartPriceOnDropped();
   Print("ChartPriceOnDropped() = ",p);

另见

ChartXOnDroppedChartYOnDropped