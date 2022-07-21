EA Disperse is an Expert Advisor for overclocking a deposit.

The EA is not designed for long-term trading, so it makes no sense to test it for a long period.





There is no point in describing his strategy, everything can be seen in the strategy tester in visual mode.





in post #2 If anyone is interested, then the options for overclocking deposits will be in discussions,





Timeframe: M15

Broker: Any

Currency pair: Any, except metals, commodities and indices

Account type: Any

Leverage: from 1:500

Minimum deposit: from 1000 USD for lot 0.01 or 10,000 cents on cent accounts for lot 0.1





Description of settings:





=== MAIN SETTINGS ===

NewCycle - Enables/Disables a new cycle. If = true, then after closing all orders, trading will be stopped

Magic ID - A magic number to distinguish your orders from orders from other Expert Advisors and opened manually

Slippage, pips - Slippage, recommended = 0

Grid Step, pips - Grid step, in pips

From which Bar after the signal we enter - From which candle after the signal we enter the market, recommended from 2 to 20





=== TP & SL FOR EACH GRID ===

TP (0 -> don't use), pips - Take profit, in pips, if = 0, then not used

SL (0 -> don't use), pips - Stop loss, in pips, if = 0, then not used





=== GLOBAL TP & SL FOR All GRIDS ===

Global TP (-1 -> don't use, 0 -> auto), money - Total take profit for all grids, in the currency of the account, if = -1, it is not used, if = 0, it will close automatically when 100% of the initial deposit is reached

Global SL (-1 -> don't use), money - The total stop loss for all grids, in the account currency, if = -1, then not used

Use Bank for Global TP - Enables/Disables the ability to accumulate profit from closing orders in a virtual Bank and use it to close for the purpose of TP Global

Stop if the goal is reached - Disable the "New Cycle" when the goal is reached (works for both Global TP and Global SL)





=== LOT SETTINGS ===

Initial Lot - Initial lot (no more than 0.01 for every 1000 deposits)

Lot Multiplier - Multiplier of the next lot





=== INDICATOR SETTINGS ===

Depth - Depth of calculations

Deviation - Deviation

BackStep - Indentation





=== ORDERS SETTINGS ===

Select Orders Type - Select the type of orders. Three types of orders are used: Market - market; PendingStop - Pending stop orders; PendingLimit - Pending limit orders

Deviation from the current price, pips - Distance from the current price to the pending order, in pips

Order Expiration, minutes - The lifetime of the pending order, in minutes, if = 0, it is not used

Move Pending to the Best price - Rearrange pending stop orders to the best price, true - rearrange; false - no

Move Pending Step, pips - The step of rearranging pending orders, in pips





=== OTHER SETTINGS ===

Send Push to Smartphone - Send messages to the terminal on your smartphone about trading operations

Show info and button 'Close all orders' - Show trading information and the button "Close all orders" on the chart