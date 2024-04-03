Ninja Forex EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samir Arman
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Güncellendi: 3 Nisan 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hello all
The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals
It works in reverse
If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal
If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended
Watching the video shows you how it works
How the expert works
It is placed on the three currency pairs
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD
parameters:
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .
StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.
Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Control the way deals are opened
Reverse_Direction=true
Here the reverse opens
Reverse_Direction=false
Here it opens with direction
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less Max Spread = 0.3
Time Frame: 5M 15M 30M 1H 4H
Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01