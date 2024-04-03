Ninja Forex EA

Hello all
The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals
It works in reverse
If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal
If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended
Watching the video shows you how it works

How the expert works

It is placed on the three currency pairs

GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD

parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .
StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number not to use.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on GMT timing.
Time_End : The work is finished at the same GMT time.
Max_Open : maximum number of open deals.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step : Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Control the way deals are opened

Reverse_Direction=true

Here the reverse opens

................................

Reverse_Direction=false

Here it opens with direction

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use
it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here

Time Frame: 5M 15M 30M 1H 4H

Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01



