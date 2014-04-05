Institutional Core

🛠 Features & Technical Capabilities

The Institutional Core is an all-in-one "Chart Hygiene" solution that combines data from four different trading disciplines into a single HUD (Heads-Up Display).

1. Line Architecture (PD System)

The indicator identifies the Premium/Discount (PD) zones by analyzing a user-defined lookback period.

  • Institutional High/Low: Automatically draws real-time horizontal resistance and support based on historical peaks.

  • Equilibrium (EQ) Line: Mid-point calculation. Price above EQ is "Premium" (sell territory); price below EQ is "Discount" (buy territory).

  • Future Projection: Labels are projected into the future space of the chart to keep the current price action area clean.

2. Market Structure Engine (BOS/CHoCH)

It tracks price closes against the PD levels to identify shifts in trend:

  • BOS (Break of Structure): Confirms trend continuation.

  • CHoCH (Change of Character): Signals a potential trend reversal by breaking the opposite structural level.

3. Prop Firm Ready HUD Dashboard

A professional-grade dashboard fixed to the top-right corner providing:

  • Live PnL & Balance: Monitor your account health without opening the "Trade" tab (helps manage psychological stress during drawdowns).

  • Sentiment Engine: Cross-references RSI (momentum) and the EQ line to label the market (e.g., "Oversold," "Bullish," or "Ranging").

  • Indicator Matrix: Displays raw values for RSI and ADX with color-coded heat mapping.

4. Consolidated Session Tracker

Identifies exactly which major global session is active, including the high-probability London/NY Overlap.

📖 How to Use

Installation

  1. Open MT5 and go to File > Open Data Folder .

  2. Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators .

  3. Paste your .mq5 or .ex5 file here.

  4. Restart MT5 and drag the indicator from the Navigator (Ctrl+N) onto your chart.

Interpreting the HUD

  • Sentiment "BULLISH" (Green): Momentum is up and price is above the EQ line.

  • Sentiment "OVERSOLD" (Cyan): Price is likely at a climax; watch for a CHoCH to the upside.

  • Sentiment "RANGING" (Gray): ADX is below 20. Expect choppy action; avoid entering new trades.

Trading Strategy (The Institutional Blueprint)

  1. Identify Zone: Wait for price to enter the "Discount" zone (below the gray Dash line).

  2. Wait for Structure: Look for a CHoCH label to appear on the chart.

  3. Confirm Momentum: Ensure the Dashboard Sentiment is no longer "Bearish."

  4. Target: The opposite "Resistance" line or the "Equilibrium" line.

🏆 Prop Firm Compatibility

This indicator is optimized for traders aiming to pass evaluations:

  • Resource Efficient: Uses minimal CPU/RAM; won't crash your terminal during high-impact news.

  • Non-Repainting Structure: Once a BOS or CHoCH is confirmed on a candle close, it stays there.

  • Equity Awareness: Keeping your PnL visible at all times helps you stick to daily loss limits.

❓ FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Question Answer
Does it work on all symbols? Yes. It is optimized for Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Indices (NAS100, US30), and Gold (XAUUSD).
Why does it say "OFF-MARKET"? This occurs during the weekend or when the broker's server time falls outside the three major session windows.
Is it a signal provider? No. It is a decision-support tool.



Önerilen ürünler
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Göstergeler
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Göstergeler
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Devrim niteliğindeki MT5 göstergesi ile tanışın, DARWIN Assistant   - başarılı ticaret dünyasına açılan nihai kapınız! Hassasiyet ve uzmanlıkla tasarlanan DARWIN Assistant   , tüm zaman dilimlerinde gelişmiş teknik göstergelerin (RSI, Stokastik, CCI ve Trendler) gücünden yararlanan özel bir strateji üzerinde çalışır. Bu son teknoloji gösterge size giriş için en doğru sinyalleri sunarak, piyasalarda benzersiz bir güvenle gezinmenizi sağladığından, olağanüstü bir ticaret deneyimi için kendinizi d
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
RQL Trend Board
Zoltan Nagy
Göstergeler
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box: Green – bullish bias → look for long setups Yellow – ranging / unclear → no trade zone Red – bearish bias → look for short setups The indicator gives a clear overall picture of where the market wants to go, instead o
FREE
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Göstergeler
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Euporia indicator
David Chokumanyara
Göstergeler
DC Euporia Indicator – Trade the Trend with Precision The DC Euporia Indicator by DC Trading is a powerful trend-following and momentum-based trading tool designed to deliver high-probability buy and sell signals with clear entries and disciplined exits. Euporia uses a smart Trend Filter to keep you trading only in the direction of the dominant market trend, significantly reducing false signals. Precise entry arrows show when to enter the market, while the built-in gold/yellow ️ scissors exit
Multi Timeframe Confluence Dashboard V1
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Göstergeler
Genel Bakış Bu MT5 göstergesi, 3 zaman diliminde (M15, H1, H4) 4 temel teknik göstergeyi aynı anda analiz ederek, birleşim analizi yoluyla yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını belirleyen profesyonel bir işlem panosu oluşturur. 1. EMA (Üstel Hareketli Ortalama) Trend Analizi 2. RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) Momentum Analizi 3. ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) Volatilite Analizi 4. CDL (Mum Deseni Analizi) Mobil Uyumlu Tasarım Temel Kavram: Birleşim İşlemi Birleşim, farklı zaman dilimlerinden birden fa
SmartComboSignalDashboard
Norbert Mihaly Tenger
Göstergeler
Overview SmartComboSignalDashboard is a multi-strategy signal scanner and visual dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It combines six technical indicator combinations to detect Buy/Sell opportunities and visualize them on the chart. It includes:     Signal table with real-time updates     Push notifications (with time-frame-based throttling)     Visual on-chart entry levels (Buy/Sell stops)     Interactive buttons per strategy for toggling entry levels Setup & Installation     Open MetaEdito
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Göstergeler
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Süpertrend Çoklu Para Birimi Tarayıcı Panosu MT5 , Süpertrend göstergesini kullanarak birden fazla döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde sinyalleri izlemek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Sinyalleri semboller ve zaman dilimlerine (M1'den MN1'e kadar) göre düzenleyen bir ızgara formatı sunar. Traderlar, stratejilerine uygun olarak belirli zaman dilimlerini etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilir. MT4 sürümü burada mevcuttur: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 Detaylı dokümantasyon için buray
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer
Evgeniy Kornilov
Göstergeler
Trend Fuzzy Analyzer   Purpose and Concept The Trend Fuzzy Analyzer indicator assesses the strength and direction of the current market trend. It is based on the principle of   Fuzzy Logic , which transforms quantitative readings from several standard technical indicators into a qualitative assessment of trend strength. Unlike binary signals, the indicator outputs a final value as a confidence level (from 0 to 100%). Core Working Principle The indicator simultaneously analyzes input data from f
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
Currency Strength Dynamic
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Dynamic Döviz Gücü Dinamik, para birimi gücünün bir göstergesidir. Döviz gücü, bir para biriminin parçası olduğu döviz çiftlerinin çoğunun veya tamamının trend yönünü ifade eder. Gösterge, MACD göstergesine benzer şekilde, en popüler 28 döviz çifti (majör ve minör) üzerindeki hareketli ortalamalar arasındaki farkın okunmasına dayanmaktadır. Avantajları Benzersiz salınımlı hesaplama yöntemi Belirli para birimlerinin satırlarını devre dışı bırakmak veya etkinleştirmek için düğ
RSI Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
Göstergeler
RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel. With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual. Key Advantages Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes A
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Smart Fair Value Zones
Walter Takeo Eposhi Ito
Göstergeler
# Smart Fair Value Zones - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5 ## Advanced FVG Detection with Intelligent Auto-Removal Smart Fair Value Zones is a sophisticated, automated Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. This professional trading tool identifies market imbalances with precision and includes intelligent auto-removal functionality that deletes FVGs immediately when price touches them - because **each FVG should only be used once**. ## K
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Göstergeler
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
Power Market Strength Panel PRO
Oleksandr Sheyko
Göstergeler
Power Market Strength Panel Pro – Tüm önemli göstergeler tek bir panelde Power Market Strength Panel Pro , sıradan bir gösterge değildir. Bu araç, birçok temel teknik göstergenin birleşimini sunan ve piyasayı senin için otomatik olarak analiz eden güçlü bir işlem aracıdır. İçerdiği temel göstergeler: EMA (Üssel Hareketli Ortalama) – trend yönünü belirler ADX + DI+/- – trendin gücünü ve alım/satım baskısını ölçer RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) – momentumu ve aşırı alım/aşırı satım bölgelerini
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
4 (3)
Göstergeler
Altın Trend - bu iyi bir hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması, bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. En iyi gösterge sinyalleri: - SATIŞ için = kırmızı histogram + kırmızı KISA işaretçi + aynı yönde sarı sinyal oku + kırmızı trend yön oku. - AL için = mavi histogram + mavi UZUN işaretçi + aynı yönde aqua sinyal oku + mavi trend yön oku. Göstergenin faydaları: 1. Gösterge yüksek doğrulukta sinyaller üretir. 2. On
Eazy Indicator
Isaac Agyei Poku
Göstergeler
Forex BUY and SELL signals from the best Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. Draw bullish/bearish bars on the chart. Accurate trend detector. Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a simple MT5 indicator that draws bullish and bearish bars in the chart to reflect the direction of the trend. The indicator consists of orange bearish bars and green bullish bars. When the trend changes its direction, the indicator changes its color. The indicator is a modernization of the traditional Heiken Ashi indicator. Moving Aver
Spartan MT5
Joseph Saeidian
Göstergeler
Last frontier. Spartan is a premium "AI powered indicator"  designed to identify the direction of price movements and potential reversal and exhaustion points. This tool is particularly beneficial for individuals seeking a clearer price movement. It can function as an enhancement to existing trading systems, operate independently, or assist in scalping strategies. Price $499 for the first 5 customers, then it will reach $1999 Suggested time frame M1 1. Open BUY trades on arrow signal. Open SE
Gold EMA21 Guarded Scalper
Christian Villen Fajardo
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is built to catch the cleanest M5 momentum moves on XAUUSD using a classic, proven combo: EMA 9/21 trend shift + ADX strength filter . It only fires when price actually has power — no weak crosses, no random entries, no overtrading. How it trades Waits for EMA(9) to cross EMA(21) EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21 → buy setup EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21 → sell setup Checks ADX(14) ≥ your level (default 25) → this makes sure the market is really moving , not ranging. If no open trade
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için 1 dakika, 5 dakika ve 15 dakika gibi daha düşük zaman dilimlerinde en iyi şekilde çalışır. Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır.
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Göstergeler
Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
TPSproTrend PRO, piyasanın yön değiştirdiği anı belirler ve hareketin başlangıcında bir giriş noktası oluşturur. Piyasaya, fiyat hareketi henüz yeni başladığı anda girersiniz, hareket gerçekleştikten sonra değil.   Gösterge       Sinyalleri yeniden çizmez ve giriş noktalarını, Zarar Durdurma ve Kar Al seviyelerini otomatik olarak göstererek alım satımı net, görsel ve yapılandırılmış hale getirir. RUSÇA TALİMATLAR   -   MT4 SÜRÜMÜ Başlıca avantajlar Yeniden çizim yapılmadan sinyaller.   Tüm sinya
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Göstergeler
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.76 (25)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
RelicusRoad Pro: Kantitatif Piyasa İşletim Sistemi ÖMÜR BOYU ERİŞİMDE %70 İNDİRİM (SINIRLI SÜRE) - 2.000+ TRADER'A KATILIN Neden çoğu trader "mükemmel" indikatörlere rağmen başarısız olur? Çünkü tekil kavramları boşlukta trade ederler. Bağlamı olmayan bir sinyal kumardır. Sürekli kazanmak için KONFLÜANS (UYUM) gerekir. RelicusRoad Pro basit bir ok indikatörü değildir. Tam bir Kantitatif Piyasa Ekosistemi dir. Tescilli volatilite modellemesini kullanarak fiyatın ilerlediği "Adil Değer Yolu"nu har
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sentinel Gold Triple Confluence
Apolinario Canuday Jr
Göstergeler
Sentinel Gold: Triple Confluence Dashboard Sentinel Gold is a high-performance analytical dashboard designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who demand clarity in the volatile Gold market. By integrating three layers of mathematical verification, this dashboard filters out market "noise" and identifies high-probability environments where trend, momentum, and volatility align. The Triple Confluence Engine The core of the system relies on three distinct pillars of analysis: Trend Verification (Ada
Professional FX Trading Dashboard
Apolinario Canuday Jr
Göstergeler
The Institutional Overlay v11.5 + PD is a high-performance technical suite designed for traders who follow Institutional Order Flow and SMC (Smart Money Concepts) . It transforms a standard chart into a data-rich command center by automating the identification of the PD Matrix (Premium vs. Discount zones). Unlike traditional indicators that lag, this system uses real-time price action to define the current "Dealing Range," allowing traders to identify exactly where the market is overextended and
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt