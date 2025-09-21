AI Ultral Yen
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Sürüm: 13.10
- Güncellendi: 21 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- 3-Hourly AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
Requirements
Trading Pair: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Minimum Deposit: $400
Account Type: Hedging
Setup
- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api. vuecs . com. (You need to remove the spaces). Please refer the image https://c.mql5.com/31/1513/ai-ultral-yen-screen-3625.png
- Open H1 timeframe chart for USDJPY