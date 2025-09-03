AI Ultral Yen

5

AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY

AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision.

Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and Take Profit.


Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

 Requirements

Trading Pair: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $800 or 800 cents for 0.01

Account Type: Hedging

Setup

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  USDJPY

Отзывы 2
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah
397
Haikal Bin Mohd Hanafiah 2025.09.29 12:46 
 

Just trust the process!

Ответ на отзыв