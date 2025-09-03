AI Ultral Yen
- Эксперты
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Версия: 28.18
- Обновлено: 7 декабря 2025
- Активации: 10
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY
AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision.
Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
Requirements
Trading Pair: USDJPY
Timeframe: H1
Recommended Deposit: $800 or 800 cents for 0.01
Account Type: Hedging
Setup
- Open H1 timeframe chart for USDJPY
Just trust the process!