AI Ultral Yen

AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY

AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision.

Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- 3-Hourly AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

 Requirements

Trading Pair: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $400

Account Type: Hedging

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api. vuecs . com. (You need to remove the spaces). Please refer the image https://c.mql5.com/31/1513/ai-ultral-yen-screen-3625.png

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  USDJPY


Plus de l'auteur
AI Swing Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (1)
Experts
AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder. Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required - Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits - 2-Hourly AI Model Updates –
AI Swing Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI Swing Yen is a smart trading solution built for long-term swing trading on USDJPY . Designed to capture major market moves, it opens trades that typically last from a few hours up to several days, allowing you to ride profitable swings without constant monitoring. The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time
