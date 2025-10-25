Chiroptera
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Chiroptera is a multi-currency, single trade Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses.
Unique Features that set Chiroptera apart from other Expert Advisors:
- it does not employ martingale, grid or any other methods doomed to fail eventually
- it is only actively trading for 2-3 hours every day: outside of that assets are out of the market and sitting safe with the broker
- it places limit orders in order to prevent slippage and execution delays
- it modulates the broker price feed in order to ensure a most optimal limit order placement, independent of broker spread
- it monitors multiple price feed aspects such as volume and price spikes in real time, to ensure ad-hoc and non-announced events (e.g. Tweets about tariffs) are monitored
- it connects to a live news server that allows it to monitor holidays and impacts of past and future news events
- it uses an advanced adaptive learning algorithm to calculate which pairs perform best for a specific broker based on ongoing performance
- it sends real-time user notifications so users can monitor EA performance in real-time
Input parameters and default Values
- Magic = 12345; // Magic number allowing Chiroptera to run smoothly next to other EAs on the same account
- OneChartSetup = true; // allows to attach Chiroptera to one chart and run all currencies. 'False' will run Chiroptera only on the current symbol
- AllPairs="EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;EURCAD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;EURCHF;GBPCHF;USDJPY;EURJPY;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;CADCHF;CHFJPY;AUDJPY;AUDCHF;AUDUSD;GBPJPY"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on effectively. Provides max profit
- BestPairs="CHFJPY;EURJPY;GBPAUD;GBPJPY;EURAUD"; // List of pairs that Chiroptera runs on best. Provides max profit factor
- UseBestPairs=false; // Flag that allows to switch easily between 'AllPairs' or 'BestPairs'
- RiskFactor=5; // Default lotSize = RiskFactor * balance / contractsize (so RiskFactor of 10 and account balance of 10,000 equates to 1 lot)
- StaticLotsize=0; // Overrides Riskfactor and assumes a user defined default lotsize
- StopLoss=1300; // StopLoss (0=no Stoploss)
- TPOffSetPts=0; // Places the take profit closer to the current price level (0=default take profit level)
- ForceLimitOrder=true; // Places a market order if the price level for the limit order is found past the current price level
- TemporaryRemoveStopLoss=true; // Temporarily removes stop loss during times of high spread to prevent unnecessary triggering of stop loss levels
- WeekendMaxAllowableGapPts=1500;//Prevents trading immediately following the weekend, if the weekend gap is found to big (0=no check)
- BlockPastNews=true; // Blocks on past news that had significant impact (currently set to differences in actual and estimated values of Interest Rate decisions)
- BlockFutureNews=true; // Blocks on symbol specific future news that historically has shown to create too much volatility
- BlockHolidays=true; // Blocks trading during US Bank Holidays
- UseGoldForGMTOffset=true; // Uses Gold to determine GMT offset. If errors occur select 'false'
- DowloadNewsFile=false; // Allows users to download the full news history from 2022.01.01 to today and use it in backtest
- AdaptiveMinimumLookBack=60; // The minimum amount of days to observe pair performance before it will start adjusting lotsizes for individual pairs (0=no adaptive)
- AdaptiveMaximumLookBack=365; // the maximum amount of days to observe pair performance (0=infinite lookback)
- AdaptiveTimeWeight=EXPONENTIAL; // The method used to evaluate pair performance (Exponential weighs recent trades more heavily compared to older trades)
- H1BBandSigma=2; // Prevents trades to be placed on the outside of the pairs Bollingerband (H1) and are expected to retrace in the wrong direction
- HH1CheckFridayOnly=false; // Only conduct the H1 check before the Friday session
- VolumeCheckSigma=4; // Prevents trading on a symbol if the symbol shows a sudden shock (e.g. due to Tweets on tarrifs)
- TrendFilterMaxGapPts=800; // Prevents placing trades on the far side of short-term trends and are expected to retrace
- MaxSwapToProfitRatio=0.2; // Prevents trading if swap is expected to be larger than the ratio indicated compared to the max obtainable profit
- TradeMode=BOTH; // Enables trading in only Sell Direction, Buy direction, both or neither
- MaxSpreadPts=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when max spread is violated (0=no check)
- MinProfitPts=0;// Prevents symbols from trading when minimum allowable profit cannot be attained (0=no check)
- ReadOrWriteWeights=Off; // Allows users to write or read adaptive weights to/from file. Adaptive files can be generated in Strategy Tester
- WeightsFileName=""; // Allows users to provide custom name to adaptive weights file
- SlipNotifyThreshPts=20; // Sends notification to user if slippage on entry or exit is larger than threshold (-1 is no notifications)
- PrintSessionReports=false; // Prints in terminal the session performance reports after each session
- PrintAdaptiveData=false; // Prints in terminal the pair performance list after each session
- PrintNewsBlocking=true; // Prints in terminal if news is blocking (and why)
- PrintHolidaysBlocking=true; // Prints in terminal if holidays are blocking
- SendNotifications=true; // Allows users to receive real-time performance notifications in MT5 App
Usage
- If desiring to receive real-time news and holiday updates: Place https://app.chiroptera.io in list of Allowable URLs in MT5 Terminal 'Tools'-->'Expert Advisor' section
- If desiring to receive performance reports in MT5 app: Place MetaQuotes ID in MT5 Terminal 'Tools'-->'Notifications' section and check 'Enable Push Notifications'
- Attach Chiroptera to a chart e.g. 'EURUSD'. Timeframe is irrelevant.
- If desiring to download latest news file from https://app.chiroptera.io, set 'DownloadNewsFile' to true (don't forget to turn back to false afterwards)
- Monitor performance
Live Broker Performance
- Star Trader https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339734
- VT Markets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339735
- Global Prime https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339732
- FP Markets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339733
- Titan FX https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339736
First five licenses are sold for only $499