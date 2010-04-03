Legacy of Gann Indicator MT5

Legacy of Gann Indicator for MT5

The Legacy of Gann Indicator is inspired by the trading methodologies of William Delbert Gann, combining both price movement and time cycle concepts to predict potential turning points in the market. Its operation depends on manually plotting a triangle by selecting three significant price points (either major pivots or notable swing highs/lows).

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

Legacy of Gann Indicator Overview Table

Below is a summary of the primary specifications of the Legacy of Gann Indicator:

Category

Platform

Skill Level

Indicator Type

Timeframe

Trading Style

Market Coverage

Trading Tool – Signal & Projection – Price Levels & Zones

MetaTrader 5

Intermediate

Continuation – Reversal

Multiple Timeframes

Intraday Strategies

Applicable to All Markets

 

How the Legacy of Gann Indicator Works

Once the triangle is drawn, the indicator automatically computes price and time projections in line with Gann’s theories, displaying them visually on the trading chart. The plotted levels may include:

  • Bullish and bearish target zones;
  • Potential Reversal Zones (PRZs);
  • Time intervals where significant market moves may occur.

Additionally, the tool can trigger buy or sell signals, delivering them through visual prompts and sound alerts, factoring in triangle formation patterns, timing, and candlestick confirmations.

 

Bullish Market Example

The chart below illustrates the NZD/JPY pair on a 5-minute chart. In a bullish setup, a triangle appearing in a retracement area or near the market’s low, combined with price nearing important projected levels and confirming patterns like a bullish candle or a resistance break, may indicate a buying opportunity.

In such cases, higher target zones become the focus, with the analysis confirmed if price action reaches those areas within the projected time window.

 

Bearish Market Example

The next chart features the USD/CHF pair on a 5-minute chart. During a bearish phase, a triangle forming near a price high or after a corrective rally—together with price moving close to strong resistance—may signal a downward reversal. If bearish confirmations such as an engulfing pattern or negative divergence appear, the tool can issue a sell alert.

 

Legacy of Gann Indicator Parameters

The following are the customizable settings available in the Legacy of Gann Indicator on MetaTrader 5:

  • Manual Mode – Activates manual mode;
  • ZigZag Depth – Defines ZigZag depth;
  • ZigZag Deviation – Sets ZigZag deviation value;
  • ZigZag Backstep – Determines minimum distance between swing points;
  • Maximum Bars – Limits the number of candles used in calculations;
  • Show Impulse and Correction Wave – Displays impulse and corrective phases;
  • Signal Level Color – Adjusts color for signal levels;
  • Target Levels Color – Adjusts color for target levels;
  • Stop Level Color – Adjusts color for stop levels;
  • ALERT – Enables audio alert;
  • EMAIL – Sends alert to email;
  • NOTIFICATION – Push notification to mobile;
  • MESSAGE TIMEOUT – Sets delay between alerts;
  • MESSAGE SUBJECT – Allows custom text for notifications.

 

Final Thoughts

The Legacy of Gann Indicator merges price and time cycle analysis into a sophisticated system for spotting high-probability reversal areas in assets such as Forex pairs and cryptocurrencies. By combining geometric triangle patterns with algorithmic forecasting, it produces accurate buy and sell recommendations.

Highlighted target areas are monitored for price response within specific time frames, helping traders validate the strength of each signal.

