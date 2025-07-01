TPO Volume Range Indicator MT5

5

TPO Volume Range Indicator MetaTrader 5

The TPO Volume Range Indicator allows traders to visualize trading volume distribution within specific price ranges.

This indicator features two adjustable vertical lines, enabling users to set their preferred analysis range. Histograms represent market activity at each price level, while green horizontal lines mark the areas with the highest volume. These high-volume zones are widely considered key support and resistance levels and are crucial for informed trading decisions.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

TPO Volume Range Indicator Specification Table

Category

Volume – Trading Tool – Support & Resistance

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal – Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading

Markets

All Markets

 

TPO Volume Range Analysis at a Glance

The TPO Volume Range Indicator performs histogram calculations using three different methods:

Calculate the range between two lines: Volume is calculated between two adjustable vertical lines.
Calculate range for the last few minutes: Automatically draws the histogram based on the user-defined time duration (in minutes).
Calculate range from a certain point to a line: The user sets a starting point, and the volume is measured up to a single vertical line. (In this mode, the distance between the lines is fixed.)


Bullish Trend and Buy Opportunity

Based on the 1-hour USD/CHF chart, the red and blue vertical lines define the volume analysis range. The chart shows that after the price touches the green high-volume lines, it reacts with a bullish movement—presenting a potential buy entry opportunity.


Bearish Trend and Sell Opportunity

On the 30-minute GBP/USD chart, histogram bars are plotted based on the selected range. After a brief upward correction, the price hits a high-volume area and begins to reverse to the downside. This behavior signals a potential sell opportunity as the bearish trend resumes.


TPO Volume Range Indicator Settings

The TPO Volume Range Indicator includes the following configurable settings:

Calculation
• Range calculation mode: Choose how volume is calculated
• Duration of range (in minutes): Enter time duration for auto mode
• Step size for mode (in points): Define price increment steps
• Scale for points calculation: Set the conversion scale for points
• Data source (timeframe selection): Select the timeframe from which data is taken

Volumes Setup
• Style for histogram bars: Choose how the volume bars are visually represented
• Position of the histogram (on the window): Determine where the histogram appears
• Primary color for histogram bars: Main color of the bars
• Secondary color for histogram bars: Secondary tone of the bars
• Line width for histogram bars: Define the thickness of the histogram bars
• Color for the mode line: Set the color for the most frequently traded price bar
• Color for maximum line: Color of the bar with the highest traded volume
• Color for median line: Color of the bar at the median volume level
• Color for VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price): Set the color of the VWAP line

Lines Setting
• Mode line width: Adjust the thickness of the mode line
• Style for median & VWAP lines: Choose the line style for median and VWAP
• Mode level line color (None = disable): Define the color for horizontal lines that mark the highest volume zones


Conclusion

The TPO Volume Range Indicator presents volume distribution through histogram visualization within a user-selected range.

It effectively highlights crucial price reaction zones, making it one of the most advanced tools in technical analysis. By focusing on how volume is distributed across price levels, it enables traders to identify reliable support and resistance zones and refine their trade entries.

avaflavio
54
avaflavio 2025.07.13 10:59 
 

Good thanks

İncelemeye yanıt