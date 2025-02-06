Quantix EA

The Quantix EA is built on a robust trading strategy, designed to optimize trading performance through precise entry and exit points. It leverages a combination of multiple technical indicators to identify potential market movements, ensuring that each trade is backed by solid market data.

What sets this EA apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for trade confirmation. The AI provide an additional layer of decision-making, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals and minimizing potential risks.

Take advantage of the current launch promo price. I will increase the price In the near future.
Next Price: $499  The final price will be $2000.

Only 3 more spots left at the current price!
After the next 3 purchase, the price will go up permanently. 

LIVE SIGNAL (For prop firm challenges, you should perform with low risk)

myfxbook.com/members/forextrading10/quantix-ea/11440654

LIVE SIGNAL 2

myfxbook.com/members/forextrading10/quantix-ea-live/11630774

KEY FEATURES:

  • Trading Strategy: The EA employs an advanced trading system that systematically places trades at predefined intervals, capturing market fluctuations without the need for constant market monitoring.

  • Multiple Indicators: It utilizes a variety of indicators to validate market conditions, ensuring that only the most promising trades are executed.

  • AI-Powered Trade Confirmation: The AI module analyzes market trends, patterns, and sentiment to confirm the validity of each trade, improving the overall accuracy and reliability of the trading strategy.

  • Risk Management: Advanced risk management settings ensure that trades are opened and closed with minimal exposure to potential losses, optimizing overall portfolio performance.

  • Auto News filter: This feature enhances the EA's performance by avoiding trades during high-impact news events.

This EA is ideal for traders looking for an automated solution that combines traditional technical analysis with cutting-edge AI technology to enhance trading decisions and maximize profits in any market condition.

INFORMATION
  • Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD.
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Recommended leverage 1:500 
  • Account type: ECN, RAW

After purchasing the product, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and set files.

I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Contact information:

Telegram (See profile)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/Rashedsamir/messages


İncelemeler
Steffen Schmidt
460
Steffen Schmidt 2025.08.06 05:33 
 

The Quantix EA is most reliable, realistic and efficient tradingbot with accuracy being in 99.7% this says everything with OpenAI being the very best LLM around it also the best natural network implementation for trade confirmations. Exploiting inefficiencies in the market environment is the key for achieving success as every swing trader and day trader. It also comes with regular updates and consistent feature improvements with minor to major.

Umut Tekin
36
Umut Tekin 2025.07.09 17:20 
 

Great! Works perfectly and the developer is super responsive and helpful. Totally worth it.

Juan Jose Díez
27
Juan Jose Díez 2025.02.25 13:24 
 

I previously had a bad experience purchasing trading robots, but after doing more research, I decided to buy Quantix EA. The author is highly responsive and communicates well, answering my questions quickly. Since I purchased the expert, it has been consistently profitable. If you're looking to reduce dd, adjusting the lotsize is a good option. Overall, I'm very satisfied with the performance and support.

