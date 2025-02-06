Quantix EA
- Experts
- Rashed Samir
- 버전: 2.6
- 업데이트됨: 3 1월 2026
- 활성화: 10
What sets this EA apart is its integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for trade confirmation. The AI provide an additional layer of decision-making, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals and minimizing potential risks.
LIVE SIGNAL 1
myfxbook.com/members/forextrading10/quantix-ea-live/11630774
LIVE SIGNAL 2 (For prop firm challenges, you should perform with low risk)
myfxbook.com/members/forextrading10/quantix-ea/11440654
KEY FEATURES:
- Trading Strategy: The EA employs an advanced trading system that systematically places trades at predefined intervals, capturing market fluctuations without the need for constant market monitoring.
- Multiple Indicators: It utilizes a variety of indicators to validate market conditions, ensuring that only the most promising trades are executed.
- AI-Powered Trade Confirmation: The AI module analyzes market trends, patterns, and sentiment to confirm the validity of each trade, improving the overall accuracy and reliability of the trading strategy.
- Risk Management: Advanced risk management settings ensure that trades are opened and closed with minimal exposure to potential losses, optimizing overall portfolio performance.
- Auto News filter: This feature enhances the EA's performance by avoiding trades during high-impact news events.
This EA is ideal for traders looking for an automated solution that combines traditional technical analysis with cutting-edge AI technology to enhance trading decisions and maximize profits in any market condition.
- Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDUSD.
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Minimum deposit: $200
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Account type: ECN, RAW
The Quantix EA is most reliable, realistic and efficient tradingbot with accuracy being in 99.7% this says everything with OpenAI being the very best LLM around it also the best natural network implementation for trade confirmations. Exploiting inefficiencies in the market environment is the key for achieving success as every swing trader and day trader. It also comes with regular updates and consistent feature improvements with minor to major.