GoldenFingerMTG by MidasAlgo



🔱 GoldenFinger 🔱 by MidasAlgo



🌱 REALISTIC GROWTH, NOT HYPE

Forget the fantasy results other EAs show. GoldenFinger focuses on steady, achievable profits that can be withdrawn monthly.

🛡️ EQUITY DRAWDOWN MAXIMAL DOESN’T EXCEED INITIAL DEPOSIT

GoldenFinger backtesting method focuses on “Equity Drawdown Maximal doesn’t exceed the initial deposit” — so even if the 12-year max drawdown happens today, your account cannot be wiped out easily. This makes the strategy safe, sustainable, and trustworthy.

💰 MONTHLY WITHDRAWAL STRATEGY

Engineered for practical investing—profits are designed to be withdrawn monthly while keeping the account stable for long-term growth.

📈 LOW-RISK PHILOSOPHY WITH REALISTIC RETURNS

GoldenFinger is built for investors who value safety and growth. We aim for 3–12% returns per month with a CAGR above 10% annually — striking the perfect balance between stability and profitability. No empty promises, no unrealistic gains—just sustainable, investor-friendly results.

⚙️ TESTED ON REAL MARKET CONDITIONS

Not just theory—GoldenFinger runs live signals on both cTrader and MetaTrader 5, ensuring the EA performs perfectly across platforms. Combined with real-market optimization, this guarantees stability under live trading conditions.

〽️ MULTI-TIMEFRAME SIGNAL FILTER

GoldenFinger confirms entries across M3, H1, and H4 timeframes using Trend indicators and Weighted Moving Averages. This ensures only high-probability trend signals are executed, filtering out noise and reducing false trades.

🤖 AI-POWERED PRESET PARAMETERS

Every FX pair is unique. The EA comes with professionally tuned settings for EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF, AUDUSD, and AUDCAD.
Our AI-driven presets are specifically tuned for each pair, with strict control on equity drawdown Maximal. This prevents account blow-ups and allows investors to safely scale their capital.

🎯 CUSTOM INVESTMENT PROFILES WITH PLUG-AND-PLAY SIMPLICITY

GoldenFinger comes with pre-set parameters for each FX pair, tailored to different fund sizes and risk appetites.
All risk management, lot sizing, and optimization are already configured, making the EA beginner-friendly yet powerful for professionals.
Simply choose your account size and risk appetite from our pre-configured profiles (from $3,000 Conservative to $100,000+ Balanced Growth) and let the EA manage the rest.

🕒 12 YEARS OF TICK DATA

Proven with 12 years of real tick data, including swap and commission costs — so results are reliable, not inflated or unrealistic.

✅ VERIFIED PERFORMANCE ON MYFXBOOK

GoldenFinger’s live accounts are independently verified on MyFxBook, offering full transparency. Investors see real performance, not just screenshots or curve-fitted backtests.

🌍 BACKED BY PEPPERSTONE’S TRUSTED INFRASTRUCTURE

GoldenFinger is validated using Pepperstone’s world-class brokerage environment — renowned for tight spreads, deep liquidity, and strict regulation. This ensures fair execution, reliability, and investor peace of mind.

📡 LIVE LINKS

  • Live Update MyFxBook : MidasAlgo Lexo Ultimate → Monthly 3%–10% Realistic Gains

  • CopyTrading Live Signal : ❄ MidasAlgo ❄ → Rank No.4 on CopyTrading Platform



    " Golden Finger is meticulously optimized for capital preservation, featuring a core safety mechanism that ensures the maximum equity drawdown never surpasses the initial deposit. This robust framework enables investors to confidently target realistic monthly withdrawals of 3-12%. To guarantee reliable and non-inflated results, the strategy has been rigorously backtested against 12 years of high-fidelity tick data from a Pepperstone standard account, inclusive of all swap fees. Make a one-time investment in Golden Finger, let it run automatically, and begin your journey toward enjoying consistent, long-term monthly passive income. "


    " At MidasAlgo, we don't just sell this strategy—we actively trade with it ourselves."





