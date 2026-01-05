Xauud Gold Scalper Ai
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Anastase Byiringiro
- Sürüm: 1.13
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
XAUUD Gold Scalper AI
Professional Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold)
XAUUD Gold Scalper AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for 1-minute Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC), advanced risk control, and intelligent trailing stop logic to deliver stable and controlled trading in fast-moving markets.
This EA focuses on precision entries, strict validation, and capital protection, making it suitable for both small and large accounts.
Key Advantages
-
Optimized exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Designed for M1 scalping with smart filtering
-
Strict risk management and validation system
-
Advanced multi-mode trailing stop
-
Built-in daily loss & profit protection
-
Fully automated — no manual intervention required
-
Stable execution with volume, margin, and stop validation
-
Professional on-chart dashboard
Core Trading Logic
This Expert Advisor uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability trading zones:
-
Order Blocks (OB) – institutional price zones
-
Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – imbalance detection
-
Break of Structure (BOS) – trend confirmation
Trades are only executed when multiple conditions align and all risk, volume, and margin checks pass successfully.
Advanced Risk Management
-
Risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)
-
Maximum trades per day control
-
Maximum concurrent trades limit
-
Equity drawdown protection
-
Daily loss limit
-
Daily profit target
-
Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached
All trades are validated against:
-
Broker stop levels & freeze levels
-
Margin availability
-
Symbol volume limits (prevents “Volume limit reached” errors)
Trailing Stop System (5 Modes)
You can choose one of the following trailing methods:
-
Fixed Pips Trailing
-
ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing
-
Break-Even Protection
-
Chandelier Stop
-
Parabolic-Style Trailing
The EA automatically adjusts stops based on volatility and market conditions.
Time & Safety Filters
-
Custom trading session filter (start / end time)
-
Friday close protection
-
Optional news-time avoidance
-
Minimum time gap between trades
Professional Dashboard
The built-in dashboard displays:
-
Balance & Equity
-
Drawdown percentage
-
Spread & ATR
-
Volatility status
-
Daily profit & trades count
-
Next calculated lot size
-
Trading state & last signal
Everything is visible in real time directly on the chart.
Input Parameters (Simplified)
Gold Scalper Settings
-
RiskPercent – Risk per trade (%)
-
MaxLotSize / MinLotSize
-
MaxTradesPerDay
-
MinTradeGap
-
Martingale options (optional)
Trailing Stop Settings
-
Trailing Mode
-
Trail Start
-
ATR Multiplier
-
Breakeven Trigger
SMC Strategy
-
Enable / disable Order Blocks
-
Enable / disable FVG
-
Enable / disable BOS
-
Lookback and minimum size filters
Risk Protection
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit
-
Daily loss limit
-
Daily profit target
-
Max drawdown protection
-
Max concurrent trades
Visual Settings
-
Dashboard colors
-
Panel position
-
Show / hide dashboard
Recommended Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Account type: ECN / Low spread preferred
-
VPS recommended for best performance
Important Notice
Trading carries risk. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
Contact & Support
For official updates, support, and community discussions:
-
Author Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/utazimamiltary
-
Official WhatsApp Community: https://chat.whatsapp.com/LmPKwbH1Mk2Gy5HumFvE4h
Join the community to:
-
Get real-time support
-
Share experiences and setups
-
Receive strategy insights
-
Engage with other traders using this EA