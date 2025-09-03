The Gold Buyer
- Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA
The EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution.
✨ Why Traders Choose It:
💎 Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending.
✅ Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions.
✅ Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically.
✅ Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection.
✅ Smart one-position control for safer trading.
🔥 Keep it simple. Stay on the buy side. Let the EA do the heavy lifting while you grow your account with Gold and beyond.
HOW TO APPLY THE BOT
- Apply the bot to 4h XAUUSD chart.
- Set you take profit a bit larger (2000 to 3000 pips / points); because gold moves a lot of points when in an uptrend.
- Set stop loss to the same points as take profits points; because gold has deeper pullbacks/retracement if your SL is small it will wipe you out.
- Use small lot size because of deep retracement. For 1000 USD account use 0.1 lots for each trade. For 10,000 USD Use 1 lot.