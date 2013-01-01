|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadLong.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "Volume"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrYellow
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- Parameter zum Lesen von Daten
input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // der Dateiname
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // der Verzeichnisname
//--- globale Variablen
int ind=0;
int size=0;
long volume_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
//--- indicator buffers
double buff[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- öffnen Sie die Datei
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s Datei ist zum Lesen geöffnet",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("Pfad zur Datei: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- lesen Sie zuerst wie viele Daten im Datei sind
size=(int)FileReadLong(file_handle);
//--- trennen Sie den Speichern für den Arrays
ArrayResize(volume_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- lesen Sie den Dateidaten
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadLong(file_handle);
volume_buff[i]=FileReadLong(file_handle);
}
//--- schließen Sie die Datei
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Die Daten sind gelesen, die Datei %s geschlossen",InpFileName);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Fehler beim Öffnen der Datei %s, Fehlercode = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- Array-Bindung zum Indikator Puffer mit 0 Index
SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- erstellen Sie die Indikatorwerte, die im Diagramm nicht sichtbar sein werden
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- der Zyklus für die noch unbearbeiteten Bars
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- Voreinstellung 0
buff[i]=0;
//--- prüfen Sie, ob es noch Daten gibt
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- wenn die Daten identisch sind, dann verwenden Sie den Wert aus einer Datei
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
buff[i]=(double)volume_buff[j];
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- den Wert prev_calculated für den nächsten Anruf zurückgeben
return(rates_total);
}