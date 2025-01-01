DokümantasyonBölümler
Sınama sürecinde para yatırma işlemini taklit eden özel fonksiyon. Bazı para yönetim sistemlerinde kullanılabilir.

bool  TesterDeposit(
   double money      // yatırılacak toplam miktar
   );

Parametreler

money

[in]  Yatırılan para biriminde hesaba yatırılacak para miktarı.

Geri dönüş değeri

Başarılı olursa true, aksi takdirde false olarak geri döner.

 

Örnek:

//--- tanımlar
#define BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT  100.0    // sınayıcıdaki hesaba yatırılacak bakiye düşüşü değeri
 
//--- girdi parametreleri
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // Lot
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // Puan cinsinden Zararı Durdur
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // Puan cinsinden Kârı Al
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // Sihirli sayı
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // Sapma
//--- global değişkenler
CTrade      trade;                     // işlem sınıfı örneği
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // sembol sınıfı örneği
CAccountInfo account;                  // işlem hesabı sınıfı örneği
...
double      balance_dep_summ;          // toplam para yatırma miktarı
uint        balance_dep_total;         // toplam para yatırma sayısı
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- başlangıç bakiye değerlerini kaydet
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_dep_summ=0;
   balance_dep_total=0;
//--- başarılı başlatma
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- mevcut fiyatları güncelle
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- bakiye BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT makro ikamesinde belirtilenden daha fazla düşmüşse,
//--- hesaba para yatırmamız ve TesterDeposit() fonksiyonunu çağırmamız gerekir
//--- BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT değerinden daha fazla bakiye kaybı olup olmadığını kontrol et
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()<balance_prev-BALANCE_LOSS_DEPOSIT)
        {
         double loss=balance_prev-account.Balance();
         PrintFormat("The initial balance of %.2f %s decreased by %.2f %s. It is necessary to make a deposit to the account for %.2f %s.",balance_prev,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency(),loss,account.Currency());
         if(TesterDeposit(loss))
           {
            balance_dep_total++;
            balance_dep_summ+=loss;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been deposited into the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        Sonuç:
         The initial balance of 10000.00 USD decreased by 116.00 USDIt is necessary to make a deposit to the account for 116.00 USD.
         deal #45 balance 116.00 [depositdone
         Funds have been deposited into the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total deposits1Amount of deposits116.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- parasal olarak maksimum bakiye düşüşünü çıktı işleyici değeri olarak ayarla
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- günlükte düşüş, toplam para yatırma sayısı ve toplam para yatırma miktarı hakkında bir mesaj görüntüle
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total deposits: %lu. Amount of deposits: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_dep_total,balance_dep_summ,account.Currency());
//--- sonucu geri döndür
   return(ret);
   /*
  Sonuç:
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal deposits46Amount of deposits5128.50 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

Ayrıca bakınız

TesterWithdrawal