//--- tanımlar

#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL 5 // sınayıcıdaki hesaptan çekilecek bakiye kârı değeri



//--- girdi parametreleri

input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lot

input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // Puan cinsinden Zararı Durdur

input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // Puan cinsinden Kârı Al

sinput ulong InpMagic = 123; // Sihirli sayı

sinput ulong InpDeviation = 5; // Sapma

//--- global değişkenler

CTrade trade; // işlem sınıfı örneği

CSymbolInfo symb; // sembol sınıfı örneği

CAccountInfo account; // işlem hesabı sınıfı örneği

...

double balance_op_sum; // baki̇ye i̇şlemleri̇ni̇n toplam miktarı

uint balance_op_total; // toplam bakiye işlemi sayısı

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

...

//--- başlangıç bakiye değerlerini kaydet

balance_prev=account.Balance();

balance_op_sum=0;

balance_op_total=0;

//--- başarılı başlatma

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

{

//--- mevcut fiyatları güncelle

if(!symb.RefreshRates())

return;

...



//--- bakiye kârı mevcut bakiyeyi BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL makro ikamesinde belirtilen değer kadar aşarsa,

//--- bu para miktarının hesaptan çekilmesi gerekir. TesterWithdrawal() fonksiyonu çağrılır.

//--- bakiye kârının BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL değerini aşıp aşmadığını kontrol et

if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())

{

if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)

{

double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;

PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());

if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))

{

balance_op_total++;

balance_op_summ+=profit;

balance_prev=account.Balance();

PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());

PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

}

/*

Sonuç:

The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USD. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.

deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawal] done

Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: 10000.00 USD.

Total withdrawals: 1. Amount of withdrawals: 21.00 USD.

*/

}

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Tester function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double OnTester()

{

//--- parasal olarak maksimum bakiye düşüşünü çıktı işleyici değeri olarak ayarla

double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);

//--- günlükte düşüş, toplam para çekme sayısı ve toplam para çekme miktarı hakkında bir mesaj görüntüle

PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());

//--- sonucu geri döndür

return(ret);

/*

Sonuç:

OnTester: Maximum balance drawdown in money: 5188.50 USD. Total withdrawals: 2. Amount of withdrawals: 36.00 USD.

final balance 4867.50 USD

OnTester result 5188.5

*/

}