Sınama sürecinde para çekme işlemini taklit eden özel bir fonksiyon. Bazı varlık yönetim sistemlerinde kullanılabilir.

bool  TesterWithdrawal(
   double money      // çekilecek toplam
   );

Parametreler

money

[in]  Çekmemiz gereken paranın toplamı (mevduat cinsinden).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı sonuç durumunda true değerine, aksi durumda - false değerine dönüş yapar.

 

Örnek:

//--- tanımlar
#define BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL   5  // sınayıcıdaki hesaptan çekilecek bakiye kârı değeri
 
//--- girdi parametreleri
input  double  InpLots        =  0.1;  // Lot
input  uint    InpStopLoss    =  50;   // Puan cinsinden Zararı Durdur
input  uint    InpTakeProfit  =  150;  // Puan cinsinden Kârı Al
sinput ulong   InpMagic       =  123;  // Sihirli sayı
sinput ulong   InpDeviation   =  5;    // Sapma
//--- global değişkenler
CTrade      trade;                     // işlem sınıfı örneği
CSymbolInfo symb;                      // sembol sınıfı örneği
CAccountInfo account;                  // işlem hesabı sınıfı örneği
...
double      balance_op_sum;            // baki̇ye i̇şlemleri̇ni̇n toplam miktarı
uint        balance_op_total;          // toplam bakiye işlemi sayısı
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ...
//--- başlangıç bakiye değerlerini kaydet
   balance_prev=account.Balance();
   balance_op_sum=0;
   balance_op_total=0;
//--- başarılı başlatma
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- mevcut fiyatları güncelle
   if(!symb.RefreshRates())
      return;
   ...
 
//--- bakiye kârı mevcut bakiyeyi BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL makro ikamesinde belirtilen değer kadar aşarsa,
//--- bu para miktarının hesaptan çekilmesi gerekir. TesterWithdrawal() fonksiyonu çağrılır.
//--- bakiye kârının BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL değerini aşıp aşmadığını kontrol et
   if(balance_prev!=account.Balance())
     {
      if(account.Balance()>balance_prev+BALANCE_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)
        {
         double profit=account.Balance()-balance_prev;
         PrintFormat("The account balance has been increased by %.2f %s. Need to withdraw these funds from the account.",profit,account.Currency());
         if(TesterWithdrawal(profit))
           {
            balance_op_total++;
            balance_op_summ+=profit;
            balance_prev=account.Balance();
            PrintFormat("Funds have been withdrawn from the account. Account balance: %.2f %s.",account.Balance(),account.Currency());
            PrintFormat("Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
           }
         /*
        Sonuç:
         The account balance has been increased by 21.00 USDNeed to withdraw these funds from the account.
         deal #13 balance -21.00 [withdrawaldone
         Funds have been withdrawn from the accountAccount balance10000.00 USD.
         Total withdrawals1Amount of withdrawals21.00 USD.
         */
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Tester function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OnTester()
  {
//--- parasal olarak maksimum bakiye düşüşünü çıktı işleyici değeri olarak ayarla
   double ret=TesterStatistics(STAT_BALANCE_DD);
//--- günlükte düşüş, toplam para çekme sayısı ve toplam para çekme miktarı hakkında bir mesaj görüntüle
   PrintFormat("%s: Maximum balance drawdown in money: %.2f %s. Total withdrawals: %lu. Amount of withdrawals: %.2f %s.",__FUNCTION__,ret,account.Currency(),balance_op_total,balance_op_summ,account.Currency());
//--- sonucu geri döndür
   return(ret);
   /*
  Sonuç:
   OnTesterMaximum balance drawdown in money5188.50 USDTotal withdrawals2Amount of withdrawals36.00 USD.
   final balance 4867.50 USD
   OnTester result 5188.5
   */
  }

Ayrıca bakınız

