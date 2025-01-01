DokümantasyonBölümler
Bu, hata ayıklama sırasındaki bir kırılma noktasıdır.

void  DebugBreak();

Dönüş değeri

Dönüş değeri yok.

Not

Bir MQL5 programının çalışması, sadece program hata ayıklama modunda çalıştırılmışsa kesintiye uğrayabilir. Fonksiyon değişkenlerin değerlerini görebilmek için ve/veya adım-adım çalıştırılma amacıyla kullanılabilir.

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- F5 kullanarak dosyayı derle
//--- hata ayıklama modunda, i == j ise DebugBreak() dizgesinde dur  
   for(int i=0,j=20i<20i++,j--)
     {
      if(i==j)
         DebugBreak();
     }
  }