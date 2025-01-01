- Alert
DebugBreak
Bu, hata ayıklama sırasındaki bir kırılma noktasıdır.
void DebugBreak();
Dönüş değeri
Dönüş değeri yok.
Not
Bir MQL5 programının çalışması, sadece program hata ayıklama modunda çalıştırılmışsa kesintiye uğrayabilir. Fonksiyon değişkenlerin değerlerini görebilmek için ve/veya adım-adım çalıştırılma amacıyla kullanılabilir.
Örnek:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+