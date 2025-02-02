www.expforex.com adresinden tüm yardımcı programlar ve ticaret danışmanları

ExpForex Ürünleri ve Rehberleri



Tüm programlarım: https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/vladon/seller#products



Blogum: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vladon/blog

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Expforex

Web Sitesi: https://www.expforex.com/tr/



🏬🏬🏬 Talimatlar: Terminalden veya web sitesinden herhangi bir Uzman Danışman (Expert Advisor) yükleyebilir, satın alabilir ya da güncelleyebilirsiniz. 🏬🏬🏬

MQL5 Market – Terminal üzerinden bir EA nasıl kurulur: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734585

ℹ️ℹ️ℹ️ Tüm rehberler ve talimatlar için lütfen blogumu ziyaret edin: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vladon/blog

Exp – AI Sniper: MetaTrader için otomatik ve akıllı bir Uzman Danışman.

💎 Exp – AI Sniper MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/118167

💎 Exp – AI Sniper MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/118127

🌐 Exp – AI Sniper için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/aisniper/

▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TdFK770JeHw



VirtualTradePad

FULL versiyon: VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 4

FULL versiyon: VirtualTradePad for MetaTrader 5

Download VirtualTradePad DEMO + PDF

VirtualTradePad Programımız hakkında ek ve detaylı bilgi www.expforex.com

COPYLOT

Bağlantılar:

The Client – MT4 Copylot – MT4’te işlemleri kopyalamak için istemci terminali.

The Master – MT4 Copylot – MT4’te işlemlerin kopyalandığı ana terminal.

The Client – MT5 Copylot – MT5’te işlemleri kopyalamak için istemci terminali.

The Master – MT5 Copylot – MT5’te işlemlerin kopyalandığı ana terminal.

Download COPYLOT DEMO + PDF

COPYLOT programımız hakkında ek ve detaylı bilgi www.expforex.com

COPYLOT Terminaller arası işlem kopyalama

💎 COPYLOT MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/6226

💎 COPYLOT MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/11953

↔️ COPYLOT için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/684303

↔️ COPYLOT için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=44

FULL TickSniper MT4

FULL TickSniper MT5

Download TickSniper DEMO + PDF

TickSniper programımız hakkında ek ve detaylı bilgi www.expforex.com

TICKSNIPER PRO – Her döviz çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi yapan yüksek hızlı tick scalper.

💎 TICKSNIPER MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/1287

💎 TICKSNIPER MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/3493

↔️ TICKSNIPER için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/681147

↔️ TICKSNIPER için Tam Rehber: https://www.expforex.com/tr/?p=10

MetaTrader 4 için Satın Al

MetaTrader 5 için Satın Al

Demo sürümünü indir

Tam talimat

TickHamster – Yeni başlayanlar için otomatik optimize edilmiş işlem Uzman Danışmanı!

💎 TickHamster MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/40291

💎 TickHamster MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/40290

↔️ TickHamster için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/728161

↔️ TickHamster için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=61

MT4 THE X FULL

MT5 THE X FULL

The X DEMO + PDF İndir

THE X programımız hakkında ek ve detaylı bilgi www.expforex.com

THE X – Standart indikatörlerle çalışan evrensel otomatik Uzman Danışman.

💎 THE X MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/11536

💎 THE X MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/1230

↔️ THE X için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/680043

↔️ THE X için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=63

↔️ THE X için Tam Rehber: Test ve Optimizasyon: https://www.expforex.com/publ/11-1-0-197

↔️ Ayarların ve parametrelerin açıklamaları: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745231

MetaTrader 5 için xCustomEA Satın Al

MetaTrader 4 için xCustomEA Satın Al

The xCustomEA DEMO + PDF İndir

xCustomEA programımız hakkında ek ve detaylı bilgi www.expforex.com

THE XCUSTOMEA – MetaTrader için özel indikatörler üzerinde çalışan evrensel işlem danışmanı

💎 THE XCUSTOMEA MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/32115

💎 THE XCUSTOMEA MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/32116

↔️ THE XCUSTOMEA için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721838

↔️ THE XCUSTOMEA için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=32

↔️ THE XCUSTOMEA için Tam Rehber: Test ve Optimizasyon: https://www.expforex.com/publ/11-1-0-197

↔️ Ayarların ve parametrelerin açıklamaları: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745231

Satın Al Duplicator for MT4

Satın Al Duplicator for MT5

Download Duplicator DEMO + PDF

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

DUPLICATOR – Hesabınızda işlemleri belirlenen sayıda tekrar eder

🔹 DUPLICATOR MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/9833

🔹 DUPLICATOR MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/21046

↔️ DUPLICATOR için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/688869

↔️ DUPLICATOR için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=52

MT4 için Averager Satın Al

MT5 için Averager Satın Al

Download Averager DEMO + PDF

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

Averager – Trend yönünde veya trendin tersine ek pozisyonlar açarak genel takip eden stop işlevi sağlar!

🔹 Averager MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/1289

🔹 Averager MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/1112

↔️ AVERAGER için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727611

↔️ AVERAGER için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=25

MT4 için CloseIfProfitorLoss Satın Al

MT5 için CloseIfProfitorLoss Satın Al

Download CLP DEMO + PDF

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

CloseIfProfitorLoss – Toplam kâr veya zararda otomatik kapatma, kârı takip etme özelliğiyle!

💎 CLP MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/2945

💎 CLP MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/872

↔️ CLP için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689523

↔️ CLP için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=78





MT4 için SafetyLock Satın Al

Download SafetyLock DEMO + PDF

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

SafetyLock PRO – Pozisyon koruma veya kilitleme (hedge) danışmanı!

💎 SafetyLock MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13407

↔️ SafetyLock için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727614

↔️ SafetyLock için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=29

MetaTrader 4 için Assistant İndir

MetaTrader 5 için Assistant İndir

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

Otomatik gerçek / sanal stop loss, take profit ve izsüren durdurma: ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 ASSISTANT MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14623

🔹 ASSISTANT MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4477

↔️ ASSISTANT için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718537

↔️ ASSISTANT için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=73

MT4 için İndir

MT5 için İndir

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

Strateji testinde simülatör: ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 TESTERPAD MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25962

🔹 TESTERPAD MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25963

↔️ TESTERPAD için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721115

↔️ TESTERPAD için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=41

Profesyonel hesap raporu – ÜCRETSİZ

📖 ExtraReportPad MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15056

📖 ExtraReportPad MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36730

Ücretsiz sürümü ve PDF’yi indir

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

Profesyonel hesap raporu – ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 ExtraReportPad MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15056

🔹 ExtraReportPad MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36730

↔️ ExtraReportPad için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/688893

↔️ ExtraReportPad için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/tr/?p=55

Grafikte pozisyonlarınızın detaylarını gösteren bilgi paneli – ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 InfoPad MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34961

🔹 InfoPad MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34962

↔️ InfoPad için Tam Rehber: https://www.expforex.com/load/3-1-0-121

Download Close Minus by Plus MT4

Download Close Minus by Plus MT5

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

Kârsız işlemleri, kârlı işlemleri kapatarak bertaraf etme – ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 Close Minus by Plus MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/2825

🔹 Close Minus by Plus MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/66394

↔️ Close Minus by Plus için Tam Rehber: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727514

↔️ Close Minus by Plus için Tam Rehber: https://expforex.com/exp-close-minus-by-plus-closing-unprofitable-positions-by-searching-and-closing-profitable-positions/

Dünyanın ana piyasalarının güncel saatlerini ve mevcut seansları gösterir – ÜCRETSİZ

🔹 Market Time Pad MT4 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/5980

🔹 Market Time Pad MT5 için: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/423

Satın Al Exp Swing

Swing DEMO İndir

www.expforex.com adresinde ek bilgiler

MetaTrader 4 için EA PAD PRO İndir

MetaTrader 5 için EA PAD PRO İndir











Lütfen, satın aldığınız ürün sayfasındaki tartışma bölümüne (Yorumlar) programlarım hakkındaki tüm mesajlarınızı ve sorularınızı yazın!

