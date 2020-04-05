Ezden Turbo EA

  1. Overview
     
    Ezden Turbo is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD.
It is designed for traders who prefer disciplined execution, strict risk management, and a selective trading approach focused on consistent long-term growth behavior.
The EA is built focuses on quality market conditions rather than frequent or aggressive entries.
Ezden Turbo does not try to catch every price movement. It waits patiently for selected setups that match its internal trading criteria.
The main objective of Ezden Turbo is to provide a structured trading experience with controlled risk, clean execution, and consistent trading behavior.
  2. Strategy Overview
     
    Symbol:
XAUUSD only

Execution method:
Pending orders only

Risk to Reward:
Approximately 1:1

Ezden Turbo always uses pending orders for execution.
This means the EA does not enter the market impulsively at random prices. It waits for price to reach a planned execution area before opening a position, helping support a more structured and disciplined trading process.
  3. Strict Risk Management
     
    Risk management is one of the main foundations of Ezden Turbo.

Every trade is opened with a clear risk plan and controlled exposure.

Risk Management Rules:
-Always uses Stop Loss
-Always uses Take Profit
-Maximum Risk Per Trade is limited to 4%
-Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1
-No martingale
-No grid
-No revenge trading
-No aggressive layering
-No uncontrolled position stacking
-No overtrading

Ezden Turbo does not rely on dangerous recovery methods.
It does not increase lot size aggressively after losses, does not use grid logic, and does not open excessive layers to force recovery.
The EA is built to keep the trading process clean, controlled, and disciplined.
  4. Simple EA Setup
    Ezden Turbo is designed to be simple and practical to use.
Users do not need to configure many complicated parameters.

The main required inputs are:
- Input Initial Balance
- Risk Per Trade

After these main parameters are set, the EA will operate based on its internal trading logic and built-in risk management rules.
The maximum Risk Per Trade allowed by the EA is 4%.
Conservative users may choose a lower risk setting according to their own account size, risk tolerance, and trading plan.

  5. Broker Compatibility
     
    Ezden Turbo EA is designed to work with 3-digit XAUUSD price quotes.
Example of supported XAUUSD pricing format:
4109.356

For the best experience, users are recommended to use a broker with stable execution, low spread, reliable server connection, and 3-digit XAUUSD pricing.
Recommended broker condition:
- 3-digit XAUUSD pricing
- Stable execution
- Low spread
- Reliable server
  6. Backtest and Real-Market Observation
     
    Backtest results are provided to help users review the historical consistency of Ezden Turbo, including growth behavior, trade frequency, drawdown behavior, and risk control.
In addition to backtest results, the live MQL5 signal is available so users can observe real-market trading activity and evaluate how the EA performs under live market conditions.
  7. Key Features
    Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
Developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading

Designed to support consistent and controlled growth behavior

Selective trade execution based on quality setups

Pending order execution only

Always uses Stop Loss

Always uses Take Profit

Approximate Risk to Reward ratio of 1:1

Strict risk management system

Maximum Risk Per Trade limited to 4%

Simple setup using Initial Balance and Risk Per Trade

No martingale

No grid

No revenge trading

No aggressive layering

No overtrading


Backtest results available for historical performance review

Live MQL5 signal available for real-market observation
  8. Recommended Usage
    Use Ezden Turbo on XAUUSD only

Use a stable broker with good execution quality and reasonable spread

Start with a conservative Risk Per Trade setting before increasing risk

Test the EA on a demo account first to understand its behavior

Review the available backtest results before using the EA on a live account

Review the live MQL5 signal to observe real-market trading behavior
  9. Important Notice
    Trading involves risk, and past performance, backtest results, or live signal results do not guarantee future performance.
Market conditions can change at any time.
Users are responsible for choosing suitable risk settings, understanding the product behavior, and trading responsibly.
Рекомендуем также
Zenith Aquarius Booster
Chak Man Cheung
Эксперты
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
BreakoutMatrix Pro
Nadjib Amari
5 (2)
Эксперты
BreakoutMatrix Pro — Институциональная торговая система на пробой BreakoutMatrix Pro — это автоматизированная торговая система институционального уровня, разработанная для извлечения прибыли из рыночного импульса (моментума). Хотя она максимально оптимизирована как машина для торговли золотом (XAU/USD), ее универсальная архитектура позволяет адаптироваться к любому мажорному символу. Забудьте о бесконечной оптимизации. Основная стратегия опирается на один главный параметр: Коэффициент масштаби
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Эксперты
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Эксперты
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Эксперты
Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
LST Algo FX
Standard Capital Group LLC
Эксперты
LST Algo EA — Система торговли на основе импульса и изменения структуры для EUR/USD Рекомендуемая пара: EUR/USD Рекомендуемый таймфрейм: M5 (5-минутный график) Тип стратегии: Полностью автоматизированная, ориентированная на тренд, система многократного входа в сделки Модель риска: Фиксированное соотношение риск-вознаграждение 1:2 на каждую сделку Обзор LST Algo — это полностью автоматизированный советник, созданный специально для анализа поведения цен на EUR/USD на 5-минутном графике. Он был ра
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Sonic
Jalaluddin Raheemi
Эксперты
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live Performance:   Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel Никаких обещаний, никаких фальшивок и никаких иллюзий. Зато богатый живой опыт. Присоединяйтесь к растущему сообществу успешных трейдеров, использующих возможности Remstone! Remstone — это полностью автоматизированное торговое решение, разработанное для анализа рыночных тенденций. Оно создано на осно
Ea Scalping V4
Erick Satria Al Gama
Эксперты
Deskripsi dan Sorotan Kinerja EA Hasil backtest Strategy Tester menunjukkan kinerja EA yang luar biasa. Kekuatan utamanya terletak pada pertumbuhan modal eksponensial yang dipadukan dengan manajemen risiko yang sangat ketat . Berikut adalah rincian keunggulan utama EA berdasarkan metrik backtest: 1. Pertumbuhan Modal Eksponensial Setoran Awal: $100,00 Total Laba Bersih: $18.085,53 Persentase Keuntungan: 18.085% (Saldo rekening meningkat dari $100 menjadi $18.185,53). Laba Kotor vs Rugi: Laba Ko
EMA Trinity Pulse
Jonatan Gergo Schmal
Эксперты
EMA Trinity Pulse: Advanced Institutional-Grade Trend Alignment Engine Welcome to EMA Trinity Pulse , a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, strict capital preservation, and uncompromising performance. Developed through thousands of hours of quantitative research, rigorous tick-data backtesting and live market validation. This EA represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Unlike generic grid or martingale systems that expose you
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Эксперты
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Liquidity Engine Pro
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
Liquidity Engine Pro is a professional-grade automated trading robot designed to capitalize on liquidity-driven price movements and institutional market behavior . TIME FRAME -: 5MIN ONLY Built for serious traders, this Expert Advisor focuses on precision execution, structured logic, and capital protection , avoiding random indicators and retail trading noise. The robot analyzes market flow, identifies high-probability liquidity zones, and executes trades with disciplined risk control. Its inter
MachinePRO
Norapan Tonphim
Эксперты
Money Machine 7 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fair
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Представляю вам параметры и настройки бота   Series Control , который является ультра-современным ботом для работы на рынке Форекс. Этот бот использует самые новейшие технологии управления капиталом и анализа рынка для определения тренда и принятия торговых решений. Он также обладает гибкой системой управления и защиты для каждой позиции.  Валютные пары для торговли: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, G
Dual Force Omega MT5
Carlos Dalagrana Assumpcao Junior
Эксперты
Dual Force Omega   is a Certified Institutional Grade System, stress-tested over 10 years to achieve maximum stability. THE ACHIEVEMENT: < 10% DRAWDOWN This EA has passed a rigorous 10-year Stress Test (2016-2026) on EURUSD and GBPUSD. Initial Balance:   $10,000 (Standard). Result:   The system maintained a Drawdown below 10% during major crises (Pandemic, Wars, Inflation), proving its "Shield" defense technology works. How to replicate these results? To achieve the same mathematical safety
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Эксперты
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
Hal mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Hal mt5        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Hal mt5      It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a configurable system.     Hal mt5   is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.     You can download the demo and test it yourself.     Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in p
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Bitcoin Dominator
Muhammad Takiuddin Bin Moktar Yassin
Эксперты
Bitcoin Dominator EA MT5 — это продвинутая автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для трейдеров BTCUSD, которые ищут профессиональный уровень производительности с встроенными функциями безопасности. Созданная для MetaTrader 5, эта EA сосредоточена на качестве исполнения, управлении рисками и удобстве мониторинга, при этом стратегия полностью является собственной и закрытой. Основные результаты бэктеста: Начальный депозит: $1,000 Чистая прибыль: $1,258,403.62 Валовая прибыль / убыток:
Painel V9 Light
Cleber Sousa Da Costa
Эксперты
Turbo Panel LITE - Management and Agility on your MT5 Chart The Turbo Panel LITE is the essential tool for traders seeking agility, visual organization, and simplified discipline. Developed to facilitate your manual execution, it places vital account information directly on your screen, allowing for fast and secure control of your operations based on fixed lots. Main Features of the LITE Version (FREE): One-Click Trading: Optimized buttons for Buy, Sell, and quick Closures (partial or total
FREE
XAU Amnesia Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD AMNESIA PROTOCOL AI     Amnesia Protocol - Exploiting the chaotic moments when the market forgets all technical analysis.    XAUUSD Amnesia Protocol AI is a breakthrough trading system based on "The Market Amnesia Hypothesis". When high-impact news hits or panic ensues, the market experiences temporary "Amnesia". Support and resistance levels become meaningless, and chaos takes over. This EA is specifically designed to remain dormant during normal market conditions and instantly awaken th
UniCry
Aleksandrs Butrims
Эксперты
Торговый бот для спотовой торговли на криптобирже ByBit. Торговля происходит через ByBit REST API. Для того чтобы начать торговать Вам нужно иметь акаунт на платформе ByBit. Бот поддерживает торговлю как на реальном счете, так и на демо. Для каждого счета надо создать API ключи в личном кабинете платформы. Бот торгует по стратегии каналов Дончиана, использует треилинг и усреднение. При торговле на споте не используется маржа, поэтому не происходит стоп аута. Перед началом торговли, рекомендуется
Forge Eurusd Balanced
Tobias James Pincock
Эксперты
European Dollar Phoenix Trader — Automated EURUSD Trading for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated EURUSD trading on H4. Attach, set your lot size, and let it run. No martingale. No grid. European Dollar Phoenix Trader is a fully automated trading robot for EURUSD, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who want a hands-off approach to EURUSD without configuring complex parameters or monitoring charts throughout the day. Every trade carries a hard stop loss from the moment i
FREE
Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA
Youssef Esseghaiar
Эксперты
ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System What Makes It Different Feature Why It Matters 10-Strategy Confluence Engine No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time Zero Martingale/G
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Эксперты
Full Throttle DMX - Реальная стратегия,   реальные результаты   Full Throttle DMX — это мультивалютный торговый советник, предназначенный для работы с валютными парами EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP и AUDNZD. Система построена на классическом торговом подходе, используя известные технические индикаторы и проверенную рыночную логику. Советник содержит 10 независимых стратегий, каждая из которых предназначена для выявления различных рыночных условий и возможностей. В отличие от многих современных
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Эксперты
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Эксперты
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв