Forex Pulse Detector MT5

>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF! - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon!



Forex Pulse Detector – The 3-in-1 Trading Powerhouse



Forex Pulse Detector is a one-of-a-kind expert advisor (EA) that combines three powerful trading functionalities in a single system:



1. Fully Automated Trading

2. Manual Trading Capability

3. AI-Driven Signal Execution



That’s why we proudly call it a “3-in-1 Trading System.”



Developed to capitalize on market impulses, Forex Pulse Detector is equipped with multiple built-in indicator sets that help it accurately detect potential market reversals. These market conditions are precisely what many traders seek—opportunities for capturing extra pips with precision.





Broad Compatibility Across Pairs



Our research team has conducted extensive analysis of current market behavior and uncovered a valuable insight: the reversal behavior exploited by Forex Pulse Detector is common across many currency pairs—not just a few.



This makes the EA highly versatile and compatible with a wide range of forex pairs.



Currently, Forex Pulse Detector officially supports:





GBPUSD (default optimized settings)



EURGBP (.set file available)

EURUSD (.set file available)



NZDCAD (.set file available)





Our developers are actively testing and optimizing the EA for additional currency pairs. Support for more pairs will be added in future updates.



Optimized for the M15 Timeframe



Forex Pulse Detector is designed to work best on the M15 timeframe, providing a higher frequency of trading opportunities and faster potential profits.



While some may argue that lower timeframes reduce accuracy, Forex Pulse Detector’s sophisticated algorithms are most effective in this environment, delivering reliable performance where other EAs may struggle.



Explore the Backtests and Live Results sections to see real proof of the EA's performance.



The 3-in-1 Trading System Explained





Forex Pulse Detector is powered by a highly advanced and intelligent algorithm. It leverages several well-known technical indicators such as:





Heiken Ashi

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Moving Averages



...and others.



In addition to using these indicators, the EA performs complex mathematical calculations based on price action and market conditions before opening trades.

The result is a highly precise and strategic trading approach that manages positions intelligently to extract maximum profit from the market.

2. Manual Trading with Hybrid Support

Thanks to its Hybrid System, traders also have the option to manually open trades using simple BUY and SELL buttons.

Once a trade is placed, Forex Pulse Detector takes over—managing it with the same intelligent system used for automated trades.



Many traders can sense when the market is about to reverse but often struggle with trade management. That’s where the Hybrid System steps in—helping manual traders achieve better outcomes through automated trade handling.



3. AI-Driven Signal Execution



Forex Pulse Detector now includes an innovative feature: real-time execution of AI-generated trading signals.



This next-gen enhancement combines the predictive power of artificial intelligence with the precision of our automated trading system, delivering:





Increased trade frequency

Improved accuracy

Enhanced precision in execution

Overall optimized performance and profitability



AI technology opens the door to smarter decision-making and limitless trading potential.



This feature is completely FREE for all users.



Note: AI signal execution can be toggled on or off within the EA settings. You can even set the EA to trade only based on AI signals if preferred.



Also Available for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)



Supported Currency Pairs

GBPUSD (default optimized settings)

EURGBP

EURUSD

NZDCAD

Click here to check the MT5 version!



.Set files for EURGBP, EURUSD, NZDCAD are available on the blog. Check below to find the link for the blog!



Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M15

M15 Backtesting: “Every Tick” for high accuracy

“Every Tick” for high accuracy Fast Backtesting: M1 Open Price



Top Features of Forex Pulse Detector:

Fully Automated: 100% hands-free operation

Manual Trading Support: Hybrid System for manual control

AI Signal Integration: Unique AI-powered trading capability

Advanced Money Management: Intelligent lot sizing and risk control

Loss Recovery System: Built-in recovery strategy

Spread & Slippage Protection: Avoids poor market conditions

Broker Protection: Defends against unfair broker tactics

Easy to Use: Simple setup, user-friendly interface

Compatible with All Brokers: Including US-regulated brokers

Customizable: Adaptable to suit any trading style