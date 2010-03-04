

XAU IMPERATOR SUPREMACY

The 14-Core Multi-Dimensional Gold Decision Engine + ARF Logic Fix



XAU Imperator Supremacy is the most advanced Gold trading system ever engineered. Most EAs fail because they use ONE strategy. When the market changes, they lose money. Xau Imperator Supremacy solves this by using FOURTEEN independent strategy cores, orchestrated by a real-time ADX & ATR Decision Engine. It reads the market condition (Trend, Range, Breakout, or Extreme) and activates ONLY the perfect strategy for that specific exact moment. Inspired by the Roman Emperors who commanded legions with flawless strategy, this EA dominates the XAUUSD market.



=== WHY XAU IMPERATOR SUPREMACY? ===

1. 14-CORE DECISION ENGINE: The EA continuously analyzes the market to route signals to 14 different cores:

- TREND MODE: MACD Momentum, EMA Trend Rider, ADX Directional Push, RSI Momentum.

- RANGE MODE: BB Mean Reversion, RSI Fade, Keltner Bounce, MACD Divergence.

- BREAKOUT MODE: Donchian Breakout, BB Squeeze, ATR Expansion.

- EXTREME MODE: Extreme Fade, Volatility Harvester, Quantum OBV Breakout.

2. THREE-STAGE DD SHIELD: Imperator continuously monitors your Drawdown and adjusts risk in real-time:

- STAGE 1 (Defensive): Risk reduced by 50%.

- STAGE 2 (High-Confidence): Most cores disabled, only highest probability trades allowed.

- STAGE 3 (Emergency Lock): Trading is completely halted. Your account is saved.

3. SMART STOP & REVERSE (SAR): The 14-Core engine runs continuously. If a strong reversal signal is detected while holding a losing position, it will instantly cut the loss and reverse the trade to capture the new trend.

4. GHOST PROTOCOL V4 (STEALTH MODE): All Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, and Trailing Stops are managed INTERNALLY. The broker sees no exit levels. This protects you from stop-hunting wicks and broker manipulation.

5. 10-POINT REVERSAL SCORE: The proprietary scoring system rates reversal opportunities from 0-10 using BB Stretch, RSI Exhaustion, and MACD Histogram Crosses. Only the highest-scoring trades are executed.

6. MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS (M5+M15+H1): Before entering, the EA requires confluence from H1 EMA trend direction and M5 RSI momentum, executing with precision on the M15 chart.

7. PHANTOM RANDOMIZER & DAILY LIMIT: Optional micro-delay engine that randomizes entry timing by milliseconds, plus a Daily Profit Limit feature, specifically built to bypass Prop Firm algorithm detection systems.

8. AUTO BREAK-EVEN & TRAILING SL: Once price moves in your favor, the EA locks in profit at break-even, then deploys a dynamic Trailing Stop to ride the trend for maximum extraction.

9. PARTIAL CLOSE: Automatically closes 50% of the position at TP1 to secure ensured profits, letting the rest run with the trailing stop.

10. SMART RECOVERY MULTIPLIER: Replaces the old penalty system. Now uses a dynamic recovery multiplier to quickly bounce back from drawdowns within 1-2 trades.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] BALANCED EMPEROR (Recommended - Best Risk/Reward)

Balanced 14-Core execution for XAUUSD with strong capital protection.

- Risk Per Core: 0.2% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.5x / ATR TP: 2.5x

- DD Shield: 2.0% / 5.0% / 10.0%

- Min Score: 7 / Cooldown: 15 Mins

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 200 pts / Trail Step: 50 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true



[SETUP 2] CONSERVATIVE FORTRESS (Conservative Prop Firm)

Ultra-safe for strict 5% daily DD limit challenges.

- Risk Per Core: 0.1% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 2.0x / ATR TP: 3.0x

- DD Shield: 1.5% / 3.0% / 6.0%

- Min Score: 8 / Cooldown: 20 Mins

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 300 pts / Trail Step: 80 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Prop Mode: true / Randomizer: true / Daily Profit Limit %: 2.0



[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE CONQUEROR (Aggressive Personal Account)

Maximum profit extraction for personal live accounts with higher risk tolerance.

- Risk Per Core: 0.4% / Max Spread: 40 pts

- SL Mode: ATR Dynamic / ATR SL: 1.0x / ATR TP: 2.0x

- DD Shield: 3.0% / 7.0% / 15.0%

- Min Score: 6 / Cooldown: 10 Mins

- Ghost Mode: true / Auto BE: true / Trailing: true

- Trail Start: 150 pts / Trail Step: 30 pts

- Partial Close: true / Partial %: 50

- Session: 24/5 / MTF: true



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, or GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M15 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop XAU Imperator Supremacy onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, select your preferred God-Tier Preset above.

4. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

5. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open continuously.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

V3.0 ARF Recovery Engine:

- InpUseARFRecovery: Master switch to enable/disable the Adaptive Recovery Grid. Set to FALSE for strict Prop Firms.

- InpARFMaxOrders: Maximum number of recovery orders allowed.

- InpARFBaseStep: Base grid spacing (will expand dynamically via ATR during extreme volatility).

- InpARFMultiplier: Lot multiplier for the recovery trades.



14-Core Decision Engine:

- ADX/ATR Periods: Controls the sensitivity of the market phase detection.

- Trend/Range Thresholds: Determines when the EA switches between trending and ranging core groups.

- Volatility/Extreme Multipliers: Determines when the breakout and extreme cores activate based on ATR spikes.

- UseMTF: Enables H1 Trend and M5 RSI filtering.



SL/TP Mode:

- SLMode: Choose between Fixed Points, ATR Dynamic (volatility-based), or Swing High/Low (price action based).

- Fixed/ATR Multipliers: Controls the distance of the Stop Loss and Take Profit.



Risk Management & DD Shield:

- RiskPerCore: Base risk % per trade.

- Stage 1/2/3 DD: The drawdown percentages that trigger the defensive protocols.



Ghost Protocol & Trailing:

- GhostMode: Hides SL/TP from the broker.

- AutoBreakeven: Moves SL to entry price once the trade is 50% towards TP.

- TrailStart/Step: Controls when the dynamic trailing stop activates and how often it updates.

- PartialClose: Closes a portion of the trade at TP1.



Prop Firm Features & Filters:

- Randomizer: Randomizes execution delay to avoid identical execution footprints.

- Daily Profit Limit: Stops trading for the day once a specific $ or % profit is reached.

- Cooldown Minutes: Pauses the EA for X minutes after a loss to prevent whipsaw.

- Time Filter: Allows setting a specific start hour to avoid dangerous Asian session spreads.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The premium on-chart HUD shows the current status of all 13 Cores, Decision Engine state, and DD Shield in real-time.

- Click the "STATUS" label on the Dashboard to execute a PANIC CANCEL (Instantly closes all EA positions).

- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.

- For Prop Firm challenges, use CONSERVATIVE FORTRESS preset with Randomizer and Prop Mode enabled.