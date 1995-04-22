SYNAPSE AI QUANTUM

Cognitive Trading Core



Under the hood, the Synthetic Neural Core continuously evaluates 5 distinct mathematical layers (RSI, Bollinger Bands, ATR, Momentum, and EMA). The system calculates a consensus score, and only initiates a precise, single linear trade when at least 3 layers are in absolute agreement.



No Grid. No Martingale. Just pure cognitive precision with Fixed R:R linear execution.



=== WHY SYNAPSE AI QUANTUM? ===

1. COGNITIVE TRANSPARENCY HUD: Watch the EA "think". The on-chart display constantly updates its text-based thought process (e.g., "RSI<35. BB Support. Mom(Bull). Initiating LONG sequence."). This level of insight bridges the gap between machine execution and human oversight.

2. 5-LAYER SYNTHETIC NEURAL CORE: Instead of relying on a single flawed indicator, Synapse evaluates the market from 5 unique dimensions: Overbought/Oversold (RSI), Mean Reversion (Bollinger), Volatility (ATR), Acceleration (Momentum), and Trend (EMA).

3. CONSENSUS-BASED EXECUTION: The EA requires a strict consensus score (e.g., 3 out of 5 indicators must align) before firing. This multi-layered filtering dramatically reduces false signals.

4. LINEAR EXECUTION (FIXED R:R): We entirely abandoned risky averaging techniques. Synapse fires exactly ONE trade at a time with a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated via your chosen R:R ratio (default 1:2.5).

5. NEURAL STEALTH (GHOST V3): All execution targets (SL/TP) are managed internally within the EA's memory. The broker is completely blind to your exit intentions, offering enhanced execution flexibility.

6. CHALLENGE READY: Built-in Aegis Shield (Max Daily Drawdown limiter) ensures the EA strictly complies with the risk parameters required by modern funded account programs.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] QUANTUM CONSENSUS (Recommended)

Balanced 5-layer logic for Gold (XAUUSD).

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- RsiPeriod: 14 / BbPeriod: 20 / BbDev: 2.0

- AtrPeriod: 14 / MomPeriod: 14 / EmaPeriod: 50

- MinConsensus: 3 (Requires 3/5 signals to agree)

- SLPercent: 0.20 / RRRatio: 2.5

- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 5.0



[SETUP 2] STRICT SYNAPSE (Conservative)

Extremely high-probability entries. Fewer trades, extreme accuracy.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- RsiPeriod: 14 / BbPeriod: 20 / BbDev: 2.5 (Wider bands)

- AtrPeriod: 20 / MomPeriod: 14 / EmaPeriod: 100

- MinConsensus: 4 (Requires 4/5 signals to agree)

- SLPercent: 0.15 / RRRatio: 3.0

- StartLot: 0.02 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / UseRandomizer: true

- MaxDailyDD: 3.0 (Optimized for funded accounts)



[SETUP 3] FLUID NEURAL (Aggressive)

Faster response to market shifts.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- RsiPeriod: 9 / BbPeriod: 14 / BbDev: 2.0

- AtrPeriod: 10 / MomPeriod: 10 / EmaPeriod: 21

- MinConsensus: 2 (Faster entry trigger)

- SLPercent: 0.25 / RRRatio: 2.0

- StartLot: 0.01 / MaxPositions: 1

- GhostMode: true / MaxDailyDD: 6.0



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the H1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Synapse AI Quantum onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact Gold symbol name in the InpSym1 field.

4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above.

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The Cognitive Transparency HUD updates dynamically. "ANALYZING" means the system is evaluating signals but lacks consensus. "EXECUTING" means a trade is live.

- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.

- This is a Linear Execution EA (1 trade at a time). It is designed for steady growth, not reckless gambling.