CL CRT Machine

📌 CL CRT MACHINE

CL CRT MACHINE is a fully automated trading system designed for disciplined and controlled trading.
All strategy logic is fully inbuilt; users only need to configure risk settings based on their preference.

Minimum Recommended Capital: $500
Required Timeframe: H1
Pair: XAUUSD

⚙️ Key Features

  • Trades only on H1 timeframe (fixed for consistency)

  • Uses closed candles only (no repainting)

  • Supports Buy & Sell setups

  • One trade per valid setup (no overtrading)

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • Clean and transparent execution

💰 Money Management Options

Choose how position size is calculated:

  • Risk % of Balance

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Lot per Balance Ratio

Includes:

  • Maximum lot size protection

  • Broker-compliant volume normalization

  • Stop-loss buffer protection

🎯 Take Profit Options

  • CRT Range Target (natural range completion)

  • Risk: Reward based target (e.g. 1:2, 1:3)

🛡️ Safety & Discipline

  • Strict stop-loss on every trade

  • No random trades

  • No trade stacking on the same candle

  • Works with all MT5 brokers

⏳ Trial Version Notice

This is a time-limited trial version.

  • Trading is automatically disabled after expiry

  • EA remains on the chart and displays an expiry message

  • No hidden behavior or data collection

👉 To continue using the EA after expiry, users must upgrade to the paid version available on MQL5.

👥 Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who prefer simple, rule-based automation

  • Users who want controlled risk trading

  • Traders testing CRT-based systems before upgrading

🏷️ About

Developed by Club Liquidez
Focused on clean execution, controlled risk, and realistic automation.


