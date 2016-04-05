Vertex Aurum Gold

Vertex Aurum Gold — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Auto-Trading System for XAUUSD

Vertex Aurum Gold is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around Smart Money Concepts market structure. It detects swing and internal structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, and liquidity zones directly on the chart, then uses that structure as the basis for a rule-based signal, execution, and risk engine. Structure detection can also be run on its own, with auto-trading switched off, for chart analysis only.

Market Structure and Zones

Structure is tracked on two levels at once: internal structure, using a short confirmation length for more frequent breaks, and swing structure, using a longer confirmation length for the larger trend. Each level draws its own Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) lines, with independent display filters per direction. Swing points are labeled HH/HL/LH/LL, and Strong/Weak High-Low liquidity levels are marked separately from the break lines.

Order blocks are drawn from both internal and swing structure breaks, each with its own kept-object count, an ATR-based or average-range filter for what counts as a valid base candle, and a choice of mitigation rule based on close price or high/low touch. Fair Value Gaps are drawn from three-candle gaps, with an optional auto-threshold that filters out gaps smaller than the average candle body, and can be extended forward by a set number of bars. Equal Highs and Equal Lows are marked using a configurable swing length and an ATR-ratio equality threshold, and a Premium/Discount band with a 50% equilibrium line is drawn between the active swing high and low.

Signal Engine and Order Execution

Four independent signal types can be enabled or disabled separately, each contributing toward a minimum-confluence vote before an entry is taken: Order Block Retest, with separate sub-switches for internal and swing order blocks; Fair Value Gap Fill; Liquidity Sweep followed by a CHoCH within a configurable bar lookback; and a Premium/Discount bias, buying in the Discount zone and selling in the Premium zone. When more than one signal is required, the EA keeps the zone of the first signal that fired in each direction rather than letting a later signal overwrite it, using a fixed priority order between signal types.

Orders can be sent as market-only, pending-only, or a combination of both. Pending orders can be placed at the zone edge or the zone midpoint, with a configurable expiry in bars, and entry can be confirmed either by a wick touch or by requiring a full candle close inside the zone. A spread filter blocks new entries once spread exceeds a configured point threshold, and both the maximum concurrent trades and a minimum cooldown in bars between entries are configurable.

Risk and Position Management

Lot sizing is set either by a fixed volume or by a percentage of account equity. Stop Loss can be set by a fixed point distance, an ATR multiple, or the structural edge of the entry zone, while Take Profit is set by a Risk:Reward multiplier on the SL distance. An optional Recovery Mode adds a buffer on top of TP to help offset a prior loss, calculated either by money or by price distance, and scoped to either the most recent losing trade or the full accumulated losing streak. SL/TP distance is automatically kept above the broker's minimum stop/freeze level, with widening and retry if a broker rejects an order for invalid stops.

Partial Close can take a configurable percentage of volume off the table once a configurable percentage of TP is reached, and is skipped once a position is already at minimum lot. An optional TP1/TP2 mode treats the original TP as a virtual first stage, with the real TP sent to the broker calculated as a percentage of the TP1 distance, a dedicated RR multiple, or an ATR multiple. A per-trade trailing stop can activate once a configurable percentage of TP1 or TP2 is reached, then move the stop loss either by a percentage of the TP distance or by an ATR multiple as price continues in favor.

An optional module increases lot size after consecutive losing trades, using either a multiplier or a fixed additive step, up to a configurable maximum number of steps, and resets on the next winning trade. Two independent lot caps — an absolute maximum and a maximum percent of equity — are enforced regardless of what the sizing formula calculates.

Filters and Account Protection

A news filter uses MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar, with filters by currency, by title keyword, and by impact level, and a configurable pause window before and after each matching event. When an event enters its blackout window, the EA can either finish the current cycle normally or close all open positions immediately, depending on the selected action.

Trading days can be enabled or disabled individually from Monday through Sunday. Four session windows — Asian, European, US, and the Europe/US overlap — can each be enabled independently with their own start and end times, using a broker time, local/VPS time, or auto-detected time source.

Account protection includes a Daily Loss Limit that stops new entries for the rest of the day once a threshold, set as a percent of the day's starting equity or a fixed dollar amount, is reached; an Account Stop-Loss kill-switch that permanently stops the EA once the account loss exceeds a threshold measured against either the initial deposit or the highest equity peak reached, with a choice between blocking new entries only or also closing all open trades; and a configurable maximum number of new trades per day, independent of the max-concurrent-trades limit. Slippage is capped in pips on market fills, and if a market order is rejected specifically for invalid stop distance, the EA automatically widens SL/TP by a configurable percentage and retries, up to a configurable number of attempts.

Dashboard and Recommended Setup

An on-chart panel, with a configurable position, shows the detected account type, current EA state, active signals, open trade count, and other live status information. The panel can optionally re-theme the chart background and candle colors to match on attach.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) and its common broker-specific variants
  • A low-spread account and a stable VPS are recommended for continuous operation

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Confluex SMC Pro Signals
Hoang Tuan Le
Индикаторы
Confluex — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) All-in-One Indicator Confluex is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects swing and internal market structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, equal highs/lows, and premium/discount zones directly on the chart, then combines that structure into a rule-based, weighted-confluence Signal Engine that plots Buy/Sell arrows with SL/TP directly on the chart. It does not place trades — every signal is for visual/manual referenc
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Amix Gold Auto Robot
Hoang Tuan Le
Эксперты
AMIX ALGO TRADING — Multi-Layer Adaptive DCA-Hedge System AMIX ALGO TRADING is a multi-layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend detection, tiered capital management, an automatic hedge mechanism, and adaptive profit-taking into one trading framework. Each entry, averaging step, and exit is handled by a dedicated module rather than a single fixed rule set, so the system can adjust its behavior to current market conditions. Trading Logic Trade direction is determined by two indepe
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SmartRisk Trade Tool
Hoang Tuan Le
Утилиты
SmartRisk Trade Tool — One-Click Risk-Based Trade Panel SmartRisk Trade Tool is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 built around position sizing and risk control rather than signal generation. It does not analyze the market or suggest trade direction — it exists so that every order sent from the chart already has a calculated lot size, stop loss, and take profit consistent with a risk value the trader chooses, removing the manual arithmetic that normally happens between deciding to trade and
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