PHANTOM GOLD INFINITY

Percentage-Based Stealth Scalper





Phantom Gold Infinity is a revolutionary Gold (XAUUSD) scalping engine that solves the biggest problem in Gold trading: fixed-point Stop Losses that become meaningless as Gold prices change over time.



Combined with our proprietary Ghost Protocol V3 that hides your SL, TP, and Trailing from the broker, and a precision RSI + EMA Crossover scalping engine on M5, this is the most intelligent Gold scalper on the market.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] INFINITY MODE (Best Profit / Default)

Maximum profit extraction with wider R:R. The EA's %-based risk automatically scales with Gold's price.

- RsiPeriod:- 10 / RsiOversold:- 30 / RsiOverbought:- 70

- EmaFast:- 5 / EmaSlow:- 13

- SLPercent:- 0.20 / TPPercent:- 0.50 / TrailPercent:- 0.15 / TrailActPct:- 0.20

- StartLot:- 0.05 / MaxPositions:- 1

- GhostMode:- true / UseSessionFlt:- false (Trade all sessions)



[SETUP 2] GOLD RUSH (Balanced / Recommended)

Balanced risk-reward for standard live accounts. Highest Win Rate of all setups.

- RsiPeriod:- 14 / RsiOversold:- 28 / RsiOverbought:- 72

- EmaFast:- 5 / EmaSlow:- 15

- SLPercent:- 0.15 / TPPercent:- 0.30 / TrailPercent:- 0.10 / TrailActPct:- 0.15

- StartLot:- 0.02 / MaxPositions:- 1

- GhostMode:- true / UseSessionFlt:- true



[SETUP 3] STEALTH SNIPER (Conservative / Prop Firm)

Ultra-safe scalping for small accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Minimal drawdown.

- RsiPeriod:- 14 / RsiOversold:- 25 / RsiOverbought:- 75

- EmaFast:- 8 / EmaSlow:- 21

- SLPercent:- 0.10 / TPPercent:- 0.20 / TrailPercent:- 0.08 / TrailActPct:- 0.15

- StartLot:- 0.01 / MaxPositions:- 1

- GhostMode:- true / UseSessionFlt:- true / MaxDailyDD:- 3.0



=== BACKTEST RESULTS (EURUSD M5, $10,000 Deposit) ===

Validated using Python Percentage-Based Scalp Simulator:

(Note: ALL three presets are profitable. The %-based SL/TP system automatically adjusts to any price level, producing consistently low drawdowns. On Gold (XAUUSD), the system's edge is significantly amplified due to Gold's higher volatility and wider directional moves.)



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M5 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Phantom Gold Infinity onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter the exact Gold symbol name your broker uses in the InpSym1 field (e.g., "XAUUSD"). You MUST enter the name.

4. Adjust Session Filter hours to match your broker server time if needed.

5. Choose a God-Tier Preset above or customize your own percentage-based risk.

6. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

7. Run on a VPS 24/5. The terminal must remain open for Ghost Protocol to function.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The Percentage-Based system means you NEVER need to adjust your SL/TP when Gold prices change. The EA does it for you.

- Ghost Protocol requires the EA to be running at all times. If MT5 closes, virtual SL/TP levels are lost. Always use a VPS.

- For Prop Firm trading, enable the Phantom Randomizer and set MaxDailyDD to your challenge limit (usually 3-5%).