Legion 5 in 1 Neural Gold

 LEGION 5-IN-1 NEURAL GOLD — The Multi-Strategy Empire

"Why rely on one strategy when you can command a legion?"

> Legion Neural Gold is not a single Expert Advisor. It is an entire portfolio of 5 distinct AI trading engines running simultaneously inside a single file. By diversifying logic (Trend, Reversal, Breakout, Momentum, Recovery), it achieves a breathtakingly smooth equity curve.

If one strategy faces a losing streak, the other four are there to cover the losses and push the portfolio into new all-time highs. This is the institutional "Portfolio in a Box"- concept brought directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

 The 5 Independent Engines

Legion runs five independent algorithms, each with its own Magic Number, acting like 5 separate robots on your chart:

1. Engine 1 (The Trend Rider):- Identifies long-term macroeconomic trends using MACD & EMA filters to capture massive market swings.
2. Engine 2 (The Reversal Sniper):- Slices through ranging markets. Uses RSI and Bollinger Bands to catch exact tops and bottoms when the market is moving sideways.
3. Engine 3 (The Breakout Hunter):- Sits patiently until price violently breaks out of a Donchian consolidation zone, then rides the momentum.
4. Engine 4 (The Momentum Scalper):- Executes lightning-fast scalp trades based on Stochastic oscillators during high-volume sessions.
5. Engine 5 (Phoenix Smart Recovery):- A highly advanced fail-safe engine. If the market is completely erratic, Engine 5 uses a safe Smart Multiplier (NO GRID!)- to systematically recover any portfolio drawdowns.

---

- Multi-Brain HUD:- A beautiful, transparent dashboard showing you exactly which of the 5 engines are currently active and fighting for your profit.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all 5 engines and halts until the next day.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker across all 5 strategies. Protects against stop-hunting.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M30- chart (Designed to filter out the "noise" of lower timeframes).
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 ($200 allocated per engine).
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === 5-in-1 Engine Setup ===
-  Use Engine 1 to 5:- true (You can individually toggle any strategy on or off).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade Per Engine:- 0.5% (Very safe base setting).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 / 1000 (Points).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

 === Phoenix Recovery Setup ===
-  Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Applied ONLY to Engine 5. Not a dangerous martingale).
-  Max Recovery Steps:- 3 (Strict safety cap).

---

 Top 3 Preset Combinations

1. "The Roman Phalanx" (Ultra Safe Prop Firm)
- Risk Per Engine: 0.25%
- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%
- Result: Slow, steady, impenetrable defense. Perfect for passing FTMO.

2. "Legion Standard" (Balanced Live Account)
- Risk Per Engine: 0.5%
- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%
- Result: The recommended setting. Smooth equity curve as the 5 engines balance each other out.

3. "Empire Conquest" (High Growth)
- Risk Per Engine: 1.0%
- Aegis Max DD: 15.0%
- Result: Aggressive compounding. Only for high-risk capital.
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
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5 (1)
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Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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5 (15)
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ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
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Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
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Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
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Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
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Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
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Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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