LEGION 5-IN-1 NEURAL GOLD — The Multi-Strategy Empire



"Why rely on one strategy when you can command a legion?"



> Legion Neural Gold is not a single Expert Advisor. It is an entire portfolio of 5 distinct AI trading engines running simultaneously inside a single file. By diversifying logic (Trend, Reversal, Breakout, Momentum, Recovery), it achieves a breathtakingly smooth equity curve.



If one strategy faces a losing streak, the other four are there to cover the losses and push the portfolio into new all-time highs. This is the institutional "Portfolio in a Box"- concept brought directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.



The 5 Independent Engines



Legion runs five independent algorithms, each with its own Magic Number, acting like 5 separate robots on your chart:



1. Engine 1 (The Trend Rider):- Identifies long-term macroeconomic trends using MACD & EMA filters to capture massive market swings.

2. Engine 2 (The Reversal Sniper):- Slices through ranging markets. Uses RSI and Bollinger Bands to catch exact tops and bottoms when the market is moving sideways.

3. Engine 3 (The Breakout Hunter):- Sits patiently until price violently breaks out of a Donchian consolidation zone, then rides the momentum.

4. Engine 4 (The Momentum Scalper):- Executes lightning-fast scalp trades based on Stochastic oscillators during high-volume sessions.

5. Engine 5 (Phoenix Smart Recovery):- A highly advanced fail-safe engine. If the market is completely erratic, Engine 5 uses a safe Smart Multiplier (NO GRID!)- to systematically recover any portfolio drawdowns.



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- Multi-Brain HUD:- A beautiful, transparent dashboard showing you exactly which of the 5 engines are currently active and fighting for your profit.

- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all 5 engines and halts until the next day.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker across all 5 strategies. Protects against stop-hunting.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M30- chart (Designed to filter out the "noise" of lower timeframes).

- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 ($200 allocated per engine).

- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).



2. Parameter Settings



=== 5-in-1 Engine Setup ===

- Use Engine 1 to 5:- true (You can individually toggle any strategy on or off).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade Per Engine:- 0.5% (Very safe base setting).

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 / 1000 (Points).

- Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true.



=== Phoenix Recovery Setup ===

- Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Applied ONLY to Engine 5. Not a dangerous martingale).

- Max Recovery Steps:- 3 (Strict safety cap).



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Top 3 Preset Combinations



1. "The Roman Phalanx" (Ultra Safe Prop Firm)

- Risk Per Engine: 0.25%

- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%

- Result: Slow, steady, impenetrable defense. Perfect for passing FTMO.



2. "Legion Standard" (Balanced Live Account)

- Risk Per Engine: 0.5%

- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%

- Result: The recommended setting. Smooth equity curve as the 5 engines balance each other out.



3. "Empire Conquest" (High Growth)

- Risk Per Engine: 1.0%

- Aegis Max DD: 15.0%

- Result: Aggressive compounding. Only for high-risk capital.