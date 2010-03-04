Legion 5 in 1 Neural Gold

 LEGION 5-IN-1 NEURAL GOLD — The Multi-Strategy Empire

"Why rely on one strategy when you can command a legion?"

> Legion Neural Gold is not a single Expert Advisor. It is an entire portfolio of 5 distinct AI trading engines running simultaneously inside a single file. By diversifying logic (Trend, Reversal, Breakout, Momentum, Recovery), it achieves a breathtakingly smooth equity curve.

If one strategy faces a losing streak, the other four are there to cover the losses and push the portfolio into new all-time highs. This is the institutional "Portfolio in a Box"- concept brought directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

 The 5 Independent Engines

Legion runs five independent algorithms, each with its own Magic Number, acting like 5 separate robots on your chart:

1. Engine 1 (The Trend Rider):- Identifies long-term macroeconomic trends using MACD & EMA filters to capture massive market swings.
2. Engine 2 (The Reversal Sniper):- Slices through ranging markets. Uses RSI and Bollinger Bands to catch exact tops and bottoms when the market is moving sideways.
3. Engine 3 (The Breakout Hunter):- Sits patiently until price violently breaks out of a Donchian consolidation zone, then rides the momentum.
4. Engine 4 (The Momentum Scalper):- Executes lightning-fast scalp trades based on Stochastic oscillators during high-volume sessions.
5. Engine 5 (Phoenix Smart Recovery):- A highly advanced fail-safe engine. If the market is completely erratic, Engine 5 uses a safe Smart Multiplier (NO GRID!)- to systematically recover any portfolio drawdowns.

---

- Multi-Brain HUD:- A beautiful, transparent dashboard showing you exactly which of the 5 engines are currently active and fighting for your profit.
- Prop-Firm Ready (Aegis Shield):- Pass FTMO, MFF, or any prop firm challenge safely. Set your Max Daily Drawdown (e.g., 4%), and if equity drops to that level, the EA closes all 5 engines and halts until the next day.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker across all 5 strategies. Protects against stop-hunting.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Asset:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach exclusively to the M30- chart (Designed to filter out the "noise" of lower timeframes).
- Minimum Deposit:- $1000 ($200 allocated per engine).
- Broker:- Any broker (Stealth Mode active).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === 5-in-1 Engine Setup ===
-  Use Engine 1 to 5:- true (You can individually toggle any strategy on or off).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade Per Engine:- 0.5% (Very safe base setting).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 / 1000 (Points).
-  Aegis Circuit Breaker Max DD (%):- 5.0 (Set to 4.0 for strict Prop Firms).
-  Stealth Mode:- true.

 === Phoenix Recovery Setup ===
-  Recovery Multiplier:- 1.5x (Applied ONLY to Engine 5. Not a dangerous martingale).
-  Max Recovery Steps:- 3 (Strict safety cap).

---

 Top 3 Preset Combinations

1. "The Roman Phalanx" (Ultra Safe Prop Firm)
- Risk Per Engine: 0.25%
- Aegis Max DD: 4.0%
- Result: Slow, steady, impenetrable defense. Perfect for passing FTMO.

2. "Legion Standard" (Balanced Live Account)
- Risk Per Engine: 0.5%
- Aegis Max DD: 5.0%
- Result: The recommended setting. Smooth equity curve as the 5 engines balance each other out.

3. "Empire Conquest" (High Growth)
- Risk Per Engine: 1.0%
- Aegis Max DD: 15.0%
- Result: Aggressive compounding. Only for high-risk capital.
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Profalgo Limited
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专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
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William Brandon Autry
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Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
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Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
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Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Napat Puangjunkum
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
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Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
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Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
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Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
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Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
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Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
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