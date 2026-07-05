TitaniumTrend

5
TitaniumTrend - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer

TitaniumTrend is a next-generation indicator designed to provide traders with a definitive edge by analyzing market trends across 21 different timeframes simultaneously. Featuring a stunning, custom-built "Glass Reflection" visual layer and a highly accurate sentiment dashboard, this tool eliminates market noise and reveals the true directional bias of any asset.

Key Features

21-Timeframe Analytics: The built-in dashboard continuously scans every available MT5 timeframe (from M1 all the way to MN1). It combines Price Action, EMA (50), and RSI to calculate a definitive trend score for each period.

Smart Sentiment Scoring: The indicator aggregates data from all 21 timeframes to generate a real-time market sentiment percentage. The dashboard will clearly display the current phase: STRONG BUY, BUY ZONE, NEUTRAL, SELL ZONE, or STRONG SELL.

Unique "Glass" Visuals: The main chart indicator uses an innovative two-layer drawing technique. A solid base line identifies the trend direction via color (Buy, Sell, Neutral), overlaid with a dynamic white "Glass Reflection" line for a sleek, modern, and highly readable chart appearance.

5 Advanced Algorithms: Customize the core calculation method of the main trend line to suit your trading style. Choose between SMA, LWMA (Default), EMA, TEMA, and FRAMA.

How to Read the Signals

Main Chart Line:

Royal Blue: Bullish Trend (Price is above the rising indicator line).

Crimson: Bearish Trend (Price is below the falling indicator line).

Dim Gray: Neutral / Consolidating Market.

The Dashboard Grid: Watch the 21 individual boxes. Blue indicates a bullish alignment on that specific timeframe, Red indicates bearish, and Gray indicates a flat market.

Total Sentiment: Look at the top of the dashboard for the final percentage score. A score above 30% suggests a high-probability bullish continuation, while a score below -30% signals strong bearish momentum.

Customizable Inputs

Line Colors & Dashboard: Fully adjust the Buy, Sell, and Neutral colors to match your chart template.

Glass Line Appearance: Change the thickness of the base line and the color of the glass reflection.

Algorithms: Modify the Trend Method, Period (default: 14), and Applied Price.

Multi-TF Analytics: Adjust the RSI period (default: 14) used by the dashboard engine.

Dashboard Specifics: Easily reposition the dashboard anywhere on your screen using X and Y offsets.
Отзывы 1
Anthony
217
Anthony 2026.07.13 16:08 
 

very effective and delvers accurate signals .

Рекомендуем также
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
Индикаторы
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
Price Action Trend Pro Combo
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
PinBar Pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "PINBAR Pattern" для MT5, без перерисовки и задержек. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" — очень мощный индикатор для торговли по Price Action. - Индикатор распознаёт пин-бары на графике: - Бычий пин-бар — сигнал в виде синей стрелки на графике (см. изображения). - Медвежий пин-бар — сигнал в виде красной стрелки на графике (см. изображения). -   С оповещениями для ПК и мобильных устройств. - Индикатор "PINBAR Pattern" отлично сочетается с уровнями поддержки/сопротивления. На
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Индикаторы
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Эксперты
Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Индикаторы
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Lorentzian Classification Open Source
AI Edge LLC
4 (1)
Индикаторы
The official MetaTrader 5 port of jdehorty's Lorentzian Classification indicator predicts the direction of future price movement from historical price data using Lorentzian distance. Overview A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a machine learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can be used to predict the direction of future price movements. Each bar is classif
FREE
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Gold Trader Pro Indicator MT5
Massimiliano Tuzzolino
Индикаторы
Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analys
FREE
Omniview ICT Dashboard
Kayode Michael Oyetunde
Индикаторы
Торговля с структурированным обзором рынка Панель OmniView ICT представляет собой мультисимвольный сканер рынка, предназначенный для наблюдения за несколькими инструментами из одного интерфейса. Вместо переключения между графиками панель сканирует инструменты в Market Watch и отображает структурированную картину текущих рыночных условий. Обзор Одновременное сканирование нескольких символов Отображение ранжированного списка на основе заданных условий Синхронизация графиков одним нажатием Упрощен
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
«„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
Naked Forex Big Shadow indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Naked Forex Big Shadow Indicator Big Shadow Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. When you have a Big Shadow on your chart then this is a strong signal meaning that you might be ahead of a reversal. You can take other elements (momentum, trend, volatility, price action, fundamentals) to build a complete strategy and confirm your entries. Beware that you might not make money just following the arrows generated by the pattern re
MTF Stoch
Zhi Quan Xiao
4 (1)
Индикаторы
This is a multi frame stochastic indicator, you can attach any time frame of stoch indicator on one chart. It is very useful if you like to check multi time frame stoch data. If you are interested in EA，click below links to take a look: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80170 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81136 How to use: > Atach the first time frame you want on to the currency pair's chart > Atach the second time frame you want on to the currency pair's   chart > Atach the third
FREE
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем революционный индикатор MT5, DARWIN Assistant   - ваши врата в мир успешной торговли! Разработанный с точностью и опытом, DARWIN Assistant   работает по специальной стратегии, которая использует мощь передовых технических индикаторов - RSI, Stochastics, CCI и Trends - на всех временных интервалах. Приготовьтесь к экстраординарному торговому опыту, поскольку этот передовой индикатор предлагает вам самые точные сигналы для входа, позволяя вам ориентироваться на рынках с непревзойденн
Heikin Ashi Dashboard MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный и мультитаймфреймовый индикатор Heikin Ashi. Отображает текущее состояние рынка. На панели вы можете видеть направление, силу и количество баров текущего тренда. Также, с помощью цвета, отображаются свечи консолидации/разворота цены. В параметрах можете указать любые желаемые валюты и периоды. Также индикатор может отправлять уведомления при изменении тренда или появлении разворотных и прорывных свечей. По клику на ячейке будет открыт данный символ и период Heikin-Ashi — японский
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен помогать в принятии решения выбора направления торговли (бай или селл). Представляет собой сканер истории, ищущий совпадения текущего паттерна (комбинации нескольких текущих баров) с историческими данными в процентном соотношении по относительному вертикальному положению свечей относительно друг друга, размеров каждой свечи, размеров тела свечи и теней свечи. На истории найденные совпадения обозначаются вертикальными линиями на свече начала искомого паттерна. После каждого
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer
Mario El Kallab
Индикаторы
Многорыночный, многовременной сканер, который оценивает тренд, местоположение и импульс в единый торговый рейтинг (от 0 до 100) — с адаптивным определением режима и встроенными фильтрами шума. Сканирует 10 символов одновременно на Форексе, криптовалютах, индексах, металлах и нефти. Полное описание APEX Multi-Market Scanner — перестаньте перелистывать графики. Смотрите весь рынок сразу. APEX — это профессиональная панель мониторинга, которая сканирует до 10 символов одновременно — основные/вт
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Индикаторы
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Fisher SNIPER
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 — Precision Reversal & Momentum Sniper Catch market turning points with surgical accuracy. Quantum Pro Fisher Sniper v3.01 is a high-performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to identify extreme reversal zones, momentum shifts, and sniper-grade entries using an advanced Fisher Transform engine combined with Smart Money Concepts and a powerful scoring system. Designed for traders who want clean, high-confidence signals , this indicator filters out noise and
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
IPDA and PD Ranges
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
Индикаторы
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices base
SMC Order Blocks FVG Indicator
Kirill Kirillov
Индикаторы
Ордерные блоки SMC + ФВГ — профессиональный индикатор концепции Smart Money Раскройте секреты институциональной торговли с этим профессиональным индикатором концепции Smart Money. Автоматическое обнаружение Ордерных блоков и Ценовых разрывов справедливой стоимости (ФВГ), используемых банками и хедж-фондами. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ВОЗМОЖНОСТИ: ОБНАРУЖЕНИЕ ОРДЕРНЫХ БЛОКОВ • Автоматическое определение бычьих и медвежьих ордерных блоков • На основе анализа движения
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Эксперты
PR EA - Торговая система по паттернам Engulfing Автоматическое определение паттернов Engulfing с подтверждением скользящей средней PR EA - это советник для MetaTrader 5, который идентифицирует и торгует бычьи/медвежьи паттерны Engulfing при подтверждении фильтром скользящей средней. Оптимизирован для работы на 30-минутных таймфреймах с совместимостью с M15 и H1. Ключевые особенности: Распознавание паттернов - Выявляет действительные формации Engulfing Подтверждение тренда - Фильтр SMA 23
Di Napoli MACD MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Индикатор для точного определения точек разворота цены на всех таймфреймах и всех валютных парах. С помощью технического анализа рынка и математических моделей диагностирования, данный индикатор с большой эффективностью определяет точки разворота цены и текущее направление тренда. Данную информацию индикатор отображает на графике в виде стрелок и линий. Стрелки показывают точки разворота тренда, а линии показывают текущее направление тренда. Этот индикатор можно интегрировать в уже существующие
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
Другие продукты этого автора
XenSmart
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Эксперты
XenSmart Automated Trading Solution XenSmart is an advanced algorithmic trading system that utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and precise breakout strategies. The bot is highly adaptable, designed to efficiently execute both day trading and swing trading setups depending on current market structure and volatility. Dynamic Pricing Structure Please note that a dynamic pricing schedule is currently in effect. Starting from an initial price of $189 , the acquisition price may increase by fixed inc
XenAurum
Krzysztof Sitko
3.25 (12)
Эксперты
XenAurum - Elegant Swing Breakout EA The final retail price of this Expert Advisor is firmly set at $1999. Please be advised of our Daily Price Update Protocol: the price of XenAurum may increase by +$40 every 24 hours until the final retail price is reached. Overview XenAurum is a highly specialized, fully automated trading system engineered specifically for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Operating on the H1 timeframe , the algorithm is built around a robust Swing Breakout strategy designed to captu
BitcoinQuasar
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Эксперты
BitcoinQuasar - Advanced SMC Algorithmic Trading System BitcoinQuasar is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus and optimization for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe . The system is built on strict Smart Money Concepts (SMC), pure price action, and the strategic placement of pending orders to capitalize on key liquidity levels and market structure shifts. Core Trading Principles: NO GRID - The system does not build overlapping grid ne
NeonTrend
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Neon Trend – Advanced Trend & Momentum System Professional Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool Neon Trend is a comprehensive trading system designed to provide clarity in modern market environments. This tool combines a Normalized Momentum Oscillator with a high-performance Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Dashboard to identify market structures across various periods. Core Features Integrated MTF Dashboard: The built-in panel automatically scans M15, H1, and H4 timeframes in real-time. It provides an instant ma
FREE
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
Golden Strike Pro X30 – XAUUSD M15 Specialist Institutional-Grade Trading System for Gold Golden Strike Pro X30 is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It is designed with a focus on capital preservation and risk management, making it suitable for both personal accounts and funded account environments. Performance and Strategy Logic The system utilizes a trend-following approach combined with momentum confirmation to identify high-
Dynamic Structure EA
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Algorithmic Gold Trading Based on Price Action and Market Structure Dynamic Structure EA is a sophisticated trading tool specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this algorithm relies on pure Price Action and dynamic structural levels to identify high-probability trend-following opportunities. Two Strategic Modes The EA is versatile and can be adapted to specific trading objectives: C
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
Эксперты
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
Фильтр:
Anthony
217
Anthony 2026.07.13 16:08 
 

very effective and delvers accurate signals .

Ответ на отзыв