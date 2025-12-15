Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





🎯 TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER





This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you:

✅ Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open)

✅ Exact stop-loss distance (from MAE% - Maximum Adverse Excursion)

✅ Exact take-profit distance (from MFE% - Maximum Favorable Excursion)

✅ Win rate and statistical edge for every level





NO GUESSING. NO EMOTIONS. PURE MATHEMATICS.





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

📊 WHAT THE DASHBOARD SHOWS YOU

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





The dashboard displays 8 metrics for each sigma level:





┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ Zσ P_IN% P_TCH% MAE% MFE% EV% WIN% Touches Now │

│ 0.5σ 75.1% 64.30% 1.11% 0.78% -0.33% 36.2% 3215 │

│ 1.0σ 85.5% 60.32% 1.60% 1.52% -0.07% 58.8% 3016 │

│ 1.5σ 76.3% 39.26% 1.53% 1.02% 0.39% 70.0% 1964 │

│ 2.0σ 87.2% 22.18% 1.31% 1.58% 0.60% 75.3% 1135 │

│ 2.5σ 90.1% 8.12% 0.78% 2.01% 1.23% 80.2% 415 ✓ │

│ 3.0σ 96.7% 8.62% 1.76% 2.82% 1.12% 82.4% 426 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘





WHAT EACH METRIC MEANS:





1️⃣ Zσ (Sigma Level)

- The statistical band level: 0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ

- Higher sigma = more extreme = rarer event = stronger signal





2️⃣ P_IN% (Probability Inside)

- % of days where price closed back inside this band

- High P_IN (>80%) = strong mean-reversion zone





3️⃣ P_TCH% (Probability Touch)

- % of days where price touched this band

- Low P_TCH (<10%) = rare extreme event = high-conviction setup





4️⃣ MAE% (Maximum Adverse Excursion) ← YOUR STOP-LOSS DISTANCE

- Average worst drawdown after touching this band

- THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR STOP-LOSS

- Example: MAE = 0.78% means your stop should be 0.78% away from entry





5️⃣ MFE% (Maximum Favorable Excursion) ← YOUR TAKE-PROFIT DISTANCE

- Average best profit after touching this band

- THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR TAKE-PROFIT

- Example: MFE = 2.01% means your target should be 2.01% away from entry





6️⃣ EV% (Expected Value)

- Your statistical edge: EV = MFE - MAE

- Positive EV = profitable over time

- Higher EV = better trade quality





7️⃣ WIN% (Win Rate)

- % of times MFE exceeded MAE (winning trades)

- WIN% >70% = high probability setup

- Combine with EV for best trade selection





8️⃣ Touches (Sample Size)

- How many times this band was touched historically

- Minimum 30 required (Central Limit Theorem)

- If <30, metrics show "—" (insufficient data)





9️⃣ Now (Live Signal)

- Shows "✓" when price touches a band TODAY

- This is your trade signal activation





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🎯 HOW TO ENTER A TRADE

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





STEP 1: WAIT FOR THE SIGNAL

→ Watch for "✓" to appear in the "Now" column

→ This means price has touched a sigma band





STEP 2: CHECK THE QUALITY

→ Look at EV% - must be positive (preferably >0.50%)

→ Look at WIN% - must be >65% (preferably >70%)

→ Look at Touches - must show a number (not "—")





STEP 3: YOU NOW HAVE YOUR ENTRY PRICE

→ Entry = The sigma band level that was touched

→ Example: If 2.5σ DN band was touched at 4255.12, your entry is 4255.12





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🛑 HOW TO SET YOUR STOP-LOSS (FROM MAE%)

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





The MAE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your stop-loss.





FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):

Stop-Loss = Entry - (Entry × MAE%)





FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):

Stop-Loss = Entry + (Entry × MAE%)





EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:

✓ appears at 2.5σ DN

Entry: 4255.12

MAE: 0.78%





Calculate stop-loss:

SL Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0078 = 33.19 points

Stop-Loss = 4255.12 - 33.19 = 4221.93





SET YOUR STOP AT: 4221.93





This stop is based on the average worst-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🎯 HOW TO SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT (FROM MFE%)

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





The MFE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your take-profit.





FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):

Take-Profit = Entry + (Entry × MFE%)





FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):

Take-Profit = Entry - (Entry × MFE%)





EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:

✓ appears at 2.5σ DN

Entry: 4255.12

MFE: 2.01%





Calculate take-profit:

TP Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0201 = 85.53 points

Take-Profit = 4255.12 + 85.53 = 4340.65





SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT AT: 4340.65





This target is based on the average best-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

📋 COMPLETE TRADE EXAMPLE - XAUUSD

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





DASHBOARD SHOWS:

2.5σ DN touched (✓ appears)

MAE: 0.78%

MFE: 2.01%

EV: +1.23%

WIN%: 80.2%

Touches: 415





YOUR TRADE SETUP:

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Direction: LONG (mean-reversion from lower band)

Entry: 4255.12 (2.5σ DN band level)

Stop-Loss: 4221.93 (calculated from MAE 0.78%)

Take-Profit: 4340.65 (calculated from MFE 2.01%)





Risk: 33.19 points (0.78%)

Reward: 85.53 points (2.01%)

Risk-Reward: 1 : 2.58





Win Rate: 80.2% (8 out of 10 trades win)

Expected Value: +1.23% per trade

Sample Size: 415 touches (statistically valid)

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════





EXPECTED RESULTS OVER 10 TRADES:

→ 8 wins × +85.53 pts = +684.24 pts

→ 2 losses × -33.19 pts = -66.38 pts

→ Net profit: +617.86 pts over 10 trades





This is your quantified mathematical edge.





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

⚡ QUICK TRADING RULES

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





1. Wait for "✓" in Now column

2. Check: EV% > 0.50% AND WIN% > 70%

3. Entry = sigma band level

4. Stop-Loss = Entry ± (Entry × MAE%)

5. Take-Profit = Entry ± (Entry × MFE%)

6. Execute trade

7. Let statistics work





DO NOT TRADE IF:

❌ MAE or MFE shows "—" (insufficient sample size)

❌ EV% is negative

❌ WIN% is below 65%





BEST SETUPS:

✅ 2.5σ or 3.0σ bands (rare extremes)

✅ EV% > 1.0%

✅ WIN% > 75%

✅ Touches > 100





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

🔧 WHAT YOU GET

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





✅ Real-time dashboard with 8 metrics per sigma level

✅ 12 static sigma bands (6 up + 6 down) locked at daily open

✅ MAE-based stop-loss distances (exact risk)

✅ MFE-based take-profit distances (exact reward)

✅ Win rate and expected value for every level

✅ Live "✓" signal when bands are touched

✅ Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto

✅ 5,000 days historical analysis per instrument

✅ Zero repaint - levels never change during the day

✅ Central Limit Theorem validated (30+ sample minimum)





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

💰 THE EDGE

───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





Most traders fail because they don't know:

❌ Where to enter (subjective)

❌ Where to place stops (guessing)

❌ Where to take profit (emotions)

❌ If they have an edge (hope)





THIS INDICATOR SOLVES ALL 4 PROBLEMS:

✅ Entry: Sigma band touch (statistical level)

✅ Stop-Loss: MAE% (historical worst-case)

✅ Take-Profit: MFE% (historical best-case)

✅ Edge: EV% and WIN% (proven over 5,000 days)





NO GUESSING.

NO EMOTIONS.

PURE MATHEMATICS.





Your stop-loss isn't arbitrary.

Your take-profit isn't hope.

Your edge isn't faith.





It's all calculated from thousands of historical occurrences.





───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────





STOP TRADING BLIND. START TRADING WITH STATISTICAL PRECISION.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════



