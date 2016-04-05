THV Scalper Core MT5

Hi Traders,

I'm excited to introduce this "Plug and Play EA". It was designed to work fully automatically on any timeframe and any symbol. No complicated settings, very user friendly interface with only minimal inputs.

Features:

1_ 2 trading Modes: Trending and Reversal -> users almost don't need to configure anything. Based on your account size, you may adjust the Buy lot and Sell lot for optimal results.

To run the EA, in the input settings:

Turn on the EA = True

Choose the trading Mode (Trending or Reversal)

2_ Supports:

Separate Buy and Sell lot sizes per trade

ATR filter

Equity Stop threshold: If your equity drops to this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading

Equity Target threshold: If your equity reaches this value -> the EA closes all open positions and stops trading

3 different trading sessions (local time or server time) with an option to close all positions when outside the trading range

Very simple yet powerful. Suitable for 24/7 operation.

Recommendations:

Only run the EA with no commission - no swap Account type

Minimum Account balance >= 20k

You should run thorough backtests to find the optimal settings for the best performance.



Happy trading!