ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Metallic Reason Matrix AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Volatility Matrix | Reasoning Pulse | Metallic Shield Safety]

Introduction Metallic Reason Matrix AI is a futuristic trading system that applies "Reasoning Logic" to market chaos. Unlike standard EAs that react blindly, the Reason Matrix builds a multi-dimensional structure of the market. It combines Standard Deviation (The Matrix) to detect volatility expansion, ADX to measure trend intent, and RSI (The Pulse) to time the entry. It creates a "Metallic" structure that is rigid against noise but flexible enough to capture explosive moves.

Version 1.00: Metallic Shield Core This version is fortified with the "Metallic Shield" Safety Protocol. It features the advanced "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop logic, which calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Safety Margin) based on real-time broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during volatility spikes.

Trading Strategy (The Reasoning Matrix) The system operates on a 3-Layer Cognitive Engine:

Volatility Matrix (Expansion): Uses Standard Deviation to sense when the market is "waking up". It only trades when volatility exceeds the InpStdDevLevel threshold, avoiding dead markets. Metallic Structure (Trend): Validates the direction using the 100 SMA combined with ADX (>20). This ensures the "Metallic Spine" of the trend is strong enough to support a trade. Reasoning Pulse (Timing): Uses RSI to find the precise moment of momentum injection within the matrix. Buy: RSI holds above 50 in an Uptrend.

Sell: RSI holds below 50 in a Downtrend.

Key Features

AI-Logic Execution: The system doesn't just trade signals; it cross-references Volatility, Trend Strength, and Momentum State before pulling the trigger.

Metallic Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.

Smart Cooldown: If the broker rejects an order, the Matrix activates a "System Cooldown" (15 minutes) to protect your account from server bans.

Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural stability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== MATRIX BRAIN (AI) === InpMaPeriod : The structural axis (Default 100). InpStdDevPeriod / Level : Volatility expansion settings. InpAdxPeriod : Trend strength filter.

=== METALLIC SHIELD (PROTECTION) === InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR). InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR). InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.