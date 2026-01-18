Metallic Reason Matrix AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Product Name: Metallic Reason Matrix AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Volatility Matrix | Reasoning Pulse | Metallic Shield Safety]
Introduction Metallic Reason Matrix AI is a futuristic trading system that applies "Reasoning Logic" to market chaos. Unlike standard EAs that react blindly, the Reason Matrix builds a multi-dimensional structure of the market. It combines Standard Deviation (The Matrix) to detect volatility expansion, ADX to measure trend intent, and RSI (The Pulse) to time the entry. It creates a "Metallic" structure that is rigid against noise but flexible enough to capture explosive moves.
Version 1.00: Metallic Shield Core This version is fortified with the "Metallic Shield" Safety Protocol. It features the advanced "Deca-Buffer" Trailing Stop logic, which calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Safety Margin) based on real-time broker limits. This ensures 100% compliance with Market Validation rules and prevents execution errors during volatility spikes.
Trading Strategy (The Reasoning Matrix) The system operates on a 3-Layer Cognitive Engine:
-
Volatility Matrix (Expansion): Uses Standard Deviation to sense when the market is "waking up". It only trades when volatility exceeds the InpStdDevLevel threshold, avoiding dead markets.
-
Metallic Structure (Trend): Validates the direction using the 100 SMA combined with ADX (>20). This ensures the "Metallic Spine" of the trend is strong enough to support a trade.
-
Reasoning Pulse (Timing): Uses RSI to find the precise moment of momentum injection within the matrix.
-
Buy: RSI holds above 50 in an Uptrend.
-
Sell: RSI holds below 50 in a Downtrend.
-
Key Features
-
AI-Logic Execution: The system doesn't just trade signals; it cross-references Volatility, Trend Strength, and Momentum State before pulling the trigger.
-
Metallic Shield Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a massive safety distance (Deca-Buffer). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in the wildest market conditions.
-
Smart Cooldown: If the broker rejects an order, the Matrix activates a "System Cooldown" (15 minutes) to protect your account from server bans.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position with a hard Stop Loss.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural stability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== MATRIX BRAIN (AI) ===
-
InpMaPeriod : The structural axis (Default 100).
-
InpStdDevPeriod / Level : Volatility expansion settings.
-
InpAdxPeriod : Trend strength filter.
-
-
=== METALLIC SHIELD (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Shield.
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.