Gold Rush MT5 EA

This EA was made for educational purposes.

You can find a full overview of how it was made in the YouTube video (Literally a step by step guide)

We used AI and ML to create the whole thing, with no coding.

Can you trust this to make money? Possibly, but do so at your own risk.

It could be a nice addition to a large porfolio.

How to use:

Add to H1 gold chart

Make sure the subchart is correctly named to your broker name for Gold.





Big picture

It’s a trend + breakout system for buys, and a pullback/fake breakout system for sells.

It only checks signals when a new candle opens.

Buy (Long) logic

All 3 must be true:

Price is above the 100 EMA

→ Market is considered in an uptrend Previous candle closed above the highest high of the last 46 candles

→ Price just broke out to new highs Current candle opens above a recent low range (last 246 candles)

→ Avoids buying when price is too low or messy

👉 In simple terms:

It buys when price is trending up and breaking to new highs with strength

Sell (Short) logic

All 4 must be true:

Price is below the 90 EMA

→ Market is in a downtrend Previous candle spiked above recent highs (last 12 candles)

→ A fake breakout or rejection Then closed back below a longer-term high (last 153 candles)

→ Confirms that breakout failed MACD is rising

→ This is a bit unusual — it’s catching a pullback before a drop

👉 In simple terms:

It sells when price fakes a move up, fails, and is likely to drop again