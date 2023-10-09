ECM Channel MT4

ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market.

This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market.

The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity.

The indicator gives you a signal on a possible reversal. When the price is close to the upper line, the market is considered overbought, when it is close to the lower line, it is considered oversold.
  
It's a ready-to-use trading system for trading any instrument.

This tool simplifies the analysis of financial markets and proves to be the trader's right-hand man.


ECM Elite Channel is a visual and intuitive tool that is easy to understand and use. 



Information


Using the channel: 


M1/M5 (Scalping/more opportunities/more noise)

M5 (Scalping/day trading)

M15/M30/H1 (best windows M30/H1 more precision )

H4/D1 (long negotiations/swing trade)



PS: Leave your comments and rating


Good negotiations!


Author



Paulo Rocha all rights reserved


Фильтр:
FcoJoseS
161
FcoJoseS 2024.02.01 12:46 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Paulo Rocha
959
Ответ разработчика Paulo Rocha 2024.02.01 13:23
Muito obrigado pelo comentário! Boas negociações! Cumprimentos
