PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow

PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator for MT4

Trade Reversals Like a Pro — Catch Every Swing Point with Precision

The PairMaster Buy Sell Arrow Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 4 tool built to identify high-probability swing trading opportunities. Designed for traders who value accuracy, clarity, and simplicity, PairMaster detects key market turning points and plots intuitive buy and sell arrows directly on your chart.

🎯 Key Features

  • Accurate Swing Point Detection – Automatically identifies market highs and lows where reversals are most likely to occur.

  • Clear Buy & Sell Arrows – Instant on-chart signals showing where to enter trades with confidence.

  • No Repaint Technology – Signals stay fixed after the candle closes, ensuring reliability and trust.

  • Multi-Timeframe Support – Works seamlessly on M1 to D1 charts for both scalpers and swing traders.

  • Alerts System – Get notified via pop-up, email, or push alerts so you never miss a setup.

  • User-Friendly Interface – Clean and simple design suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

💡 How It Works

PairMaster uses a smart algorithm that combines price action, market momentum, and volatility filters to detect when price exhaustion occurs. These areas often precede trend reversals or corrective pullbacks, giving traders a clear visual cue to enter early in the new swing direction.

When a Buy Arrow appears, it signals a potential upswing from a local bottom.
When a Sell Arrow appears, it marks a possible downswing from a recent top.

You can trade the signals standalone or integrate them into your existing strategy for confirmation.

⚙️ Recommended Use

  • Best used on major currency pairs and highly liquid instruments.

  • Ideal for swing trading, trend reversals, or scalp entries.

  • Combine with a simple trend filter (like Moving Average) for even stronger confirmation.


