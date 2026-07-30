Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4

  • Эксперты
  • Ken Rmah
    Ken Rmah

    Ken Rmah

    3.8 (13)
    My name is Kenni, and I have been trading for about 10 years. I am passionate about trading and focus exclusively on low-risk strategies, avoiding high-risk approaches such as martingale, grid, or hedging. My goal is to achieve steady, consistent profits rather than chasing quick gains, with a
    2 продукта 2 сигнала
  • Версия: 2.4
  • Обновлено: 4 августа 2026
  • Активации: 10

Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99—regularly $799.99—and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout, Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold, and Kenni Prop Firms.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts.

The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages entries, pending orders, position sizing, and exits. Its multi-strategy approach is designed to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining built-in risk controls.

Live Motoring 

MT5 Version

Timeframe: Daily

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Key Features

  • Two selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout and Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold
  • Normal, Medium, and High Risk profiles
  • Automatic lot sizing enabled by default
  • Optional fixed-lot sizing
  • Customizable maximum drawdown setting
  • Optional Friday closure of open trades and pending orders before the weekend
  • Adjustable Friday closing hour based on broker-server time
  • Built-in NFP news protection
  • Professional gold-themed dashboard
  • Live Open P/L, account balance, and Total P/L display
  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly P/L tracking
  • Optimized backtesting performance
  • Supports MT4 and MT5 hedging accounts
  • Designed primarily for gold symbols such as XAUUSD

Prop Firm Features

The Kenni Prop Firms mode is designed for evaluation-style accounts and includes:

  • Equity-based maximum daily drawdown protection
  • Equity-based maximum overall drawdown protection
  • Adjustable daily and overall drawdown limits
  • Default limits of 4% daily and 9% overall
  • Separate trade comments and dashboard P/L tracking
  • Optional NFP protection
  • Optional High-Impact News and FOMC filters on MT5
  • 10-minute protection window before and after High-Impact/FOMC events
  • Existing NFP window of 100 minutes before and 60 minutes after

High-Impact News and FOMC filters are disabled by default and can be enabled in the EA inputs. Trading carries significant risk, and drawdown protection cannot guarantee compliance with every prop firm’s rules.

Important: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Important: Requires an MT4 hedging account. Trading involves risk, and past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.


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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
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Полностью автоматизированный ЭА, основанный на принципах спроса и предложения . Первый , кто предложил полностью автоматизированный советник спроса и предложения. Теперь торговля стала проще: возьмите под полный контроль свои торговые стратегии с помощью удобной графической торговой панели. Вы получаете высококачественное программное обеспечение для алгоритмической торговли, охватывающее все стили торговли: ручной, полуавтоматический и полностью автоматический. Благодаря широкому спектру настрое
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Эксперты
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,      XAUUSD M30 SL5 За подробностями обращайтесь в приват сообщении или в  группу mql5 ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 1 КОПИЙ ИЗ 10 ПО ЦЕНЕ 649 USD! ПОСЛЕ ЭТОГО ЦЕНА БУДЕТ ПОВЫШЕНА ДО 920 USD. Представь те, что у вас есть опытный трейдер, который каждый день следит за рынком, ждёт, когда цена прорвёт важный уровень, и мгновенно открывает сделку. Именно это и делает этот советник. Он не гадает, а действует — только когда рынок даёт чёткий сигнал. Пробой — и вперёд, с чётким
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MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
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Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
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Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
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Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
️   Уже есть  Boring Pips EA ?  Вы имеете право на  дополнительную скидку 30% !  Свяжитесь с нами, чтобы узнать больше о:  Как получить возврат средств Второй срок Трампа вновь разжёг волну агрессивной торговой политики, начиная с возвращения широкомасштабных тарифов, что потрясло мировые рынки. Напряжённость на Ближнем Востоке вновь обострилась — в частности между Израилем и Ираном — и это может оказать влияние на цены на нефть. Война между Россией и Украиной продолжается без видимо
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Эксперты
Double Blow Scalping EA: Инновационный Советник для MT4, Вдохновленный Квантовыми Технологиями - ЛИМИТИРОВАННЫЙ ВЫПУСК!!! Описание: Double Blow Scalping EA — это революционный торговый алгоритм для MetaTrader 4, объединяющий передовые принципы квантовых вычислений и скальпинговой стратегии. В основе его работы лежит уникальная имитация   кубитов   — ключевых элементов квантовых компьютеров, позволяющих обрабатывать множество рыночных сценариев одновременно. Это дает советнику беспрецедентную ск
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Эксперты
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Sniper EA – Эксперт по Скальпингу Золота для Торговли Трендами XAUUSD TW Sniper EA MT4 — это современный Forex Expert Advisor для торговли золотом, построенный на точной логике, основанной на тренде, для стабильной работы даже в условиях высокой волатильности рынка. Этот мощный робот для скальпинга золота сосредоточен на торговле XAUUSD в ключевые сессии, обеспечивая стабильный рост при строгом контроле риска и профессиональном управлении капиталом. С помощью умной автоматизированной стратег
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Эксперты
TikiPip EA – Полная стабильность с контролируемым управлением рисками Я разработал TikiPip EA для трейдеров, которые ценят стабильность и ответственное управление капиталом. Он не обещает волшебных результатов, а предлагает стабильную ежемесячную доходность с контролем над рисками. Это надёжный инструмент, работающий 24/5, с адаптивным интеллектом на основе волатильности, позволяющим ему подстраиваться под любые рыночные условия. Посетите канал TikiPip EA здесь: TIKIPIP EA - КАНАЛ Проверьте
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout , Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The
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